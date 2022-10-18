The drumbeat of footsteps to the Community Action Center’s food shelves is ever louder. Given the rise in food prices, that’s not surprising. But so far, Somali residents are underrepresented proportionate to their needs, according to Michael Pursell, director of the CAC’s food access program.
About 50% of Black residents in Faribault live at or below the federal poverty line, and most of them are Somali. However, during pandemic-era mobile food deliveries, prior to the opening of its Faribault food shelf, the CAC learned that some Somali residents didn’t look to the food shelf for help.
While the CAC’s food shelf puts a premium on providing culturally-appropriate foods, Pursell explained it wasn’t just a matter of accommodating palates that kept Somali people away – it was a matter of religion.
A new microgrant could be a game-changer.
Earlier this fall, the United Way offered its first-ever microgrants in Rice County. With one of two microgrants awarded, the CAC is piloting a halal meat voucher program in Faribault to help Somali residents feel welcome and meet their dietary needs. (Another $1,000 microgrant was awarded to fund the new Viking Terrace residents association in Northfield.)
Meats that are an important part of the Somali diet must be halal meats and come directly from a halal butcher. Correct me if I’m wrong in this, I’m stepping into waters out of my depth, but from my reading of several online sources, the quickest way to explain the actual halal butchering method is: it’s a lot like kosher butchering except it’s essential to recite a blessing in the name of Allah. The Muslim blessing said over the animal before butchering is recited out of respect for the animal to be eaten, as well as the human animal that will consume it.
The only way to be certain that meat is processed accordingly, is to purchase the meat from a halal butcher. During its mobile deliveries, the CAC tried offering a few vouchers for halal meats that could be purchased from one of the half-dozen halal butchers in Faribault. That was well-received by Somali residents.
The new microgrant allows the CAC to expand the program by offering 100 $10 vouchers.
The hope is that this broader pilot will build on the CAC’s partnerships within the Somali community to design longer-term solutions. Those solutions? Pursell conceded they’re unknown. But the first step has been taken.
Note that the CAC strives for partnership versus an “us and them” relationship. Neighbors helping neighbors — the CAC’s motto — is exactly how these relationships need to be built.
United Way’s local microgrants will be given every other month for urgent needs or to seed new programs, as long as funds are available.
The microgrant program is a pilot; something United Way is trying out for several reasons. Among them is that urgent needs don’t always pop up on an annual granting cycle. And secondly, we’re learning that a few hundred dollars to $1,000 fosters possibilities. Watch for another microgrant award in November.
Elizabeth Child is executive director of Rice County Area United Way.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.