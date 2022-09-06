Beginning on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. Buckham West will launch another Great Courses presentation titled “The Other Side of History: Daily Life in the Ancient World.” Great Courses is a series of college-level courses covering a wide range of topics.
This program is presented by experts in the field and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby.
Try to imagine you're a Greek soldier marching into battle in the front row of a phalanx. Or an Egyptian woman putting on makeup before attending an evening party with your husband. Welcome to the other side of history, the 99% of ordinary people whose names don't make it into the history books, but whose lives are no less fascinating than the great leaders whose names we all know.
Look beyond the abstract dates and figures, kings and queens and battles and wars to experience the texture of daily life in these civilizations. You'll be delighted by the ways you'll identify and empathize with people from another world.
This program will be a video viewing and discussion format held for six sessions. Please note that there will be no class on Sept. 29.
Register by calling 507-332-7357. It is free for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members.
Senior Solutions
Buckham West has partnered with Holly from Westbrack Marketing to provide a new service for Faribault’s older adults called Senior Solutions. Twice a month, Holly will be available by appointment to assist with your technology questions.
She can help with questions about Facebook, email, purchasing tickets online, issues related to your cellphone and more. Please note that questions on connecting printers or anything that would involve a home visit will not be addressed.
To access this service call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to make an appointment. You will be scheduled for a one-half hour slot and there is a $20 fee which will be payable directly to Holly at the start of your visit. Call for dates and times when she will be here.
Author visit
In his book “Journey by the Book: A Guide to Tales of Travel,” Northfield resident and author Dan Van Tassel discusses a vast sampling of travel literature. The book discusses a range of travel reading and writing from imaginary journeys to very real ones. If the story uses a voyage, pilgrimage, or journey as essential for its meaning and structure, it will figure prominently in the stories he shares.
The program is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m. Register by calling 507-332-7357.
Salsa contest
There are two ways to participate in Buckham West's sale-making contest. One is to enter the contest by submitting your own salsa. The other way is to come and taste the salsa entries and help us choose the winners.
There will be two groups of entries: Buckham West members and invited local celebrities. Full contest details are on the entry form which is available for pick up at Buckham West or on the website at buckhamwest.org. There is no fee to enter and there will be prizes awarded which are sponsored in part by The Depot.
The taste-testing and voting will happen on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 10-11 a.m. at Buckham West.
The contest will have a special appearance by The Depot’s renowned chef, Jeff Labeau. He along with his culinary staff, will be sharing their own homemade salsas for our sampling. They will also be doing a cooking demonstration.
There will also be more celebrity cooks in attendance that are willing to share their own salsa recipes. A representative from the Faribault Fire Department, Faribault Police Department, Faribault Parks and Recreation Department and Rice County Administration will be competing against each other for a prize, along with bragging rights.
Bridge marathon
Members of the Buckham West bridge marathon group are seeking individuals who are interested in being on a list of substitutes. If you are an experienced bridge player who is a Buckham West member and would like to get on this sub list, call Connie at 507-334-4257 (do not call Buckham West).
Aging eyes support group
In response to recent classes offered by Buckham West on vision loss, we now are hosting a support group twice a month for those individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns. Vision loss due to conditions like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and other age-related eye conditions can be a frustrating and difficult part of aging.
People attending the group can expect to participate in helpful conversations with others living with a similar condition, discover resources available locally, and expand their circle of friends while learning and sharing strategies for daily living.
The group will be meeting on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Buckham West, with the first meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. This free program is open to the public and we ask that you call to sign up. Drop-ins are also welcome.
The group’s leader, Betsy Shallbetter, is retired from teaching at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault and is a volunteer with the Aging Eyes Initiative. Vision-impaired herself, she hopes to provide reassurance to those who live with vision loss and to help them simplify and improve their quality of life.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2022, a special membership drive kicked off Sept 1. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2022 and all of 2023. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2023 membership year.
Medicare 101
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare 101” will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. (please note corrected time)
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
The class instructor will be a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 507-332-7357.
Tools for Caregivers
Are you caring for a family member, friend or neighbor? Caregiving responsibilities are broad, but those routinely helping or caring for someone near or far-away, are considered caregivers. If you are a caregiver and in need of support, consider signing up for “Powerful Tools for Caregivers.”
Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Buckham West, along with Catholic Charities, is hosting a free, six-week wellness program, designed for those who provide care for a loved one. Workshop sessions will be held at Buckham West each Tuesday for six weeks.
In this workshop you will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how to cope together. Registration for this program can be done by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357.