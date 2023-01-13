While I am sure I could come up with a number of words or phrases to describe 2022, probably the first for me is change. And while the city of Faribault saw lots of changes in 2022, as it does every year, I’m talking about a different sort of change than what most of you are probably thinking, which would likely include things like new buildings, existing buildings torn down or street reconstruction.

Tim Murray is the Faribault city administrator.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments