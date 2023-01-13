While I am sure I could come up with a number of words or phrases to describe 2022, probably the first for me is change. And while the city of Faribault saw lots of changes in 2022, as it does every year, I’m talking about a different sort of change than what most of you are probably thinking, which would likely include things like new buildings, existing buildings torn down or street reconstruction.
We had a total of 13 employees retire in 2022, which is just under 10% of our permanent full-time work force. In addition to that, we had another 16 people leave employment with the city over the course of the year, taking jobs elsewhere, pushing the total turnover to about 20%.
Many of those who retired had well over 30 years of service for the City and our community, and they came from numerous departments — Police, Public Works, Engineering, Community Development and the Library. While we all knew these times were coming, it still is a bit concerning to see all that institutional knowledge walk out the door, heading to a well-earned retirement, knowing that our next challenge was to find replacements.
Heraclitus, a Greek philosopher who lived about 2,500 years ago, is quoted as saying "change is the only constant in life." Others have gone on to add that, for many, fear of change is also a constant. But change is inevitable, and without change there is no growth, no progress, and without change, we never reach our full potential.
I can’t imagine everyone still wanting to travel on horseback (yes, I’ll acknowledge that a few of you might, but I doubt the general population would) or having to watch your favorite football team play Sunday afternoon on a 19-inch black and white television (for any young readers, have someone older explain what that was).
So while I will certainly miss those who have moved on over the past year, and I am genuinely happy for them, I am also excited and optimistic about what new and exciting ideas their replacements may bring.
I often tell staff, when talking about employee turnover, that we are all going to leave one day, and the City isn’t going to close. No mean or negative intentions in my words, simply identifying the reality.
What I do admit is that things will be different, either for a while or permanently, and our work may get done in new ways that we hadn’t considered. But at the end of the day, the City isn’t going to close.
And continuing on with the theme of new faces, new ideas, there is a new opportunity for a resident of Faribault to contribute their thoughts, ideas and passions for shaping city government.
Council member Wood recently resigned his seat on the City Council, so we are seeking a replacement for him as well. The information on how to apply is on the City website, social media pages, and in this newspaper, and I would encourage anyone interested to consider it. Please reach out to me if you have any questions on the time commitment and the role of a council person, or contact one of the existing members to get a direct take on their experiences. The Council is hoping to appoint a new member in early February.
As with staff, I have worked with a lot of council members over the years, and I believe most, if not all, of them would say they had a very satisfying experience and didn’t regret their decision to run for office. At the local government level, our elected officials see firsthand the impacts of the direction they provide and the decisions they make. While that can be a bit daunting, the satisfaction of making your community better for its residents, visitors, businesses and institutions is worth the time put in and any criticism that might be cast your way.