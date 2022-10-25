We are fortunate to live in a generally safe community. However, Rice County is not insulated from crime. And offenders know whether the county attorney will hold them accountable.
Last spring, a notorious offender pled guilty to one misdemeanor charge and in exchange the County Attorney’s Office dismissed 22 charges in 12 open cases. This offender had already been cut breaks in 2020 and 2021 when the County Attorney’s Office dismissed an illegal gun possession charge and two 1st degree burglary charges.
In July, another offender pled guilty to one count of receiving stolen property and the county attorney dismissed six open cases with eight charges. He was cut another break when his illegal gun possession charge was dismissed.
This year has also seen two third-degree murder charges, stemming from two separate overdose deaths, dismissed in exchange for each defendant pleading guilty to a single 3rd degree drug sale charge.
The current county attorney has failed to do the work he was elected to do; instead, he has emboldened offenders. But don’t take my word for it.
Ask the law enforcement organizations and individuals, crime victim advocates, probation agents, corrections officers, former assistant Rice County attorneys, and former county attorneys that enthusiastically support Brian Mortenson.
These individuals know Brian will hold violent and repeat offenders accountable, listen to victims and work tirelessly to keep our community safe. On Nov. 8, vote Brian Mortenson.
