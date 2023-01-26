It has been a frenzied pace to begin the new legislative session, and it makes me worried for our state. The new Democrat majorities in the House and Senate seem so keen on satisfying the promises they made to their base on the campaign trail that they are fast-tracking bills through the Senate without giving them the proper consideration, debate, and discussion.

Reach Sen. Rich Draheim at Sen.Rich.Draheim@Senate.mn or 651-296-5558.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments