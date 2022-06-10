National Trails Day was June 4 (the first Saturday in June). This day is intended to recognize all the incredible benefits that federal, state and local trails provide for recreation and exposure to nature. The day encourages people to discover their local trails, become active concerning trail issues, and share their excitement for the outdoors.
For those of you not familiar with the trails in Faribault, this column will try to describe the existing system as well as pending and planned improvements. What is being discussed are primarily the paved trails in the city. There are unpaved trails as well, especially when you count the multi-purpose trails in River Bend Nature Center (10 miles of trails, according to Explore Minnesota). Unfortunately, trying to describe trail locations is more easily done with maps, but I will try to provide some local businesses or other landmarks for reference where appropriate.
Two existing State trails begin (or end, depending upon your perspective) in Faribault, these being the Sakatah-Singing Hills Trail (fully developed, 41 miles long, between Faribault and Mankato) and the Mill Towns Trail (partially developed, 25 miles long, between Faribault and Cannon Falls). These two trails intersect at the White Sands Trailhead, located on the west side of Lyndale Avenue, where there is a restroom building and parking lot (and the City Dog Park).
There is a third State trail planned from Faribault to Owatonna and beyond, the Prairie Wildflower Trail, but no work has yet been initiated.
A significant local trail network has been developed within the city of Faribault over the past several decades. Several of them follow roadways, often just an “oversized sidewalk.” Many others were built on abandoned railroad corridors. These make excellent trail routes as there are minimal grades and a very firm base.
One of the primary objectives of the trail system, in addition to simply providing exercise and access to the outdoors, is to connect key destinations, such as our larger parks, the downtown area, and other points of interest.
The city has three local trail improvement projects scheduled for 2022, as well as a fourth in 2023, which will significantly expand the trail system in Faribault.
The first project is already under contract for construction this summer, running along Lyndale Avenue and Faribault Road from Highland Place (near El Tequila restaurant) north to Townsquare Lane (by the Broaster restaurant and former Townsquare Mall). This will connect with a second project, scheduled to be bid this summer, running further north along Lyndale Avenue up to Seventh Street NW, where users may then cross at the traffic signal to access the trail connection into White Sands.
The third project planned for 2022 is a defined railroad trail crossing by the Viaduct Bridge into Teepee Tonka Park. There is currently an unofficial, unimproved crossing of the railroad tracks there, but the project will serve to formally establish a crossing and improve safety.
A key trail connection project is scheduled for 2023, located along the south side of Trunk Highway 3 (20th Street NW) from Hulett Avenue going east to connect to the trail that travels through North Alexander Park. A unique and critical component of this trail is a new underpass of the railroad tracks, separated from the highway, providing a much safer route for walkers, runners, and bikers to get in and out of the park, which includes numerous recreational facilities such as the Outdoor Aquatic Center (now open for the summer) and Bell Field (site of the State Amateur Class B and C Baseball Tournament being held in late summer).
The City will continue to consider future trail segments and connections as the opportunities, along with necessary funding, become available, primarily in accordance to the City’s Comprehensive Sidewalk and Trail Improvement Plan.
The planning and investment that has occurred over the past decades has resulted in a very extensive, well-connected system of trails (coupled with neighborhood sidewalks) that reach into almost all areas of the community.
For physical health, to clear your mind, or for any reason you choose, the city encourages everyone to go “take a hike!”