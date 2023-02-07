Barrientos3.jpg

Barrientos

Christmas weekend four Rice County families experienced emergencies related to frozen water pipes, one of which ended up bursting. Fortunately, the Mobile Home Rehabilitation Project (MHRP) assisted the families in identifying and arranging for repairs, as well as coordinating with insurance to cover the costs.

Jennyffer Barrientos is the Growing Up Healthy director and Mobile Home rehabilitation coordinator.

