People often romanticize countty life, but it's serious business. Minnesota has 67,100 farm operations producing nearly $19 billion of crops on just over 25 million acres of cropland.
But who owns this land?
The 2022 purchase of 370 acres of North Dakota farmland 15 miles from an air base heightened concerns about foreign land ownership. Congress has responded with proposed legislation.
One bill, the “Not One More Inch or Acre Act,” bans ownership of American agricultural land and real estate by a Chinese entity. It also would give the president authority to require a sale if existing property ownership is considered a national security risk.
Another bill presented by a bipartisan group of senators bans agricultural land purchases and leases from entities under the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary, defined as Iran, North Korea, China or Russia.
Based on 2021 U.S. Department of Agriculture data, foreign entities own 40 million acres of agricultural and timberland. Maine has the most foreign land ownership, followed by Texas, Alabama, Washington and Michigan. Canada owns 12.8 million acres, followed by the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany. China accounts for 3% of all foreign-owned U.S. farmland.
National security and protecting our country’s food sources are primary concerns. Also, foreign and corporate purchases of local farmland directly compete against our local farmers, driving up prices and making it more difficult for private producers to thrive.
At the state level, Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s general counsel Doug Spanier testified in a recent Senate Ag Committee meeting that Minnesota’s laws governing corporate and foreign ownership of farmland are among the toughest and are rigorously enforced, compared to other states.
The 1977 Minnesota Alien Farm Law, Minnesota Statue 500.221, only allows U.S. citizens, permanent resident aliens, and business entities that have less than 20% foreign interest may have an interest in agricultural land — ownership, lease, easement or any other type of interest, whether legal or beneficial.
Minnesota’s current makeup of foreign ownership consists of seven permanent residents, one immigration visa holder, and three foreign entities grandfathered in. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is authorized to force a sale of land held by entities that do not comply with the law.
County assessors are on the front line of land transactions and can access MDA records to verify foreign or corporate ownership. Interested foreign companies must abide by the Minnesota Corporate Farm Law (Statue 500.24) provision that no corporation, LLC, trust, or limited partnership shall engage in farming or directly or indirectly, own, acquire, or otherwise obtain any interest, in agricultural land.
Family farms that are corporations, partnerships, L.L.C., or trusts are exempt. The law requires a family farm structure to involve no more than five shareholders/partners/members, (husband and wife are one). Individuals holding 51% or more must reside on the land or actively engage in farming.
The strength of Minnesota’s laws prevents absentee owners and corporate and foreign investor groups. Those who can best care for the land are present to do so, which was the original intent of the law and protects Minnesota farmland for future resident farmers.