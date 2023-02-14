Everyone needs high-quality, affordable health care. No matter what you look like or where you live, this is something you need.
According to a report from the Commonwealth Fund released Jan. 30, among high-income countries, the United States has the highest rates of deaths from avoidable or treatable causes. It states, “Affordability remains the top reason why some Americans do not sign up for health coverage, while high out-of-pocket costs lead nearly half of working-age adults to skip or delay getting care.”
High costs are driven by large provider networks and drug companies charging whatever they have the power to leverage while insurance companies try to avoid covering whatever they can. Meanwhile people are left behind.
Passing a public option for MinnesotaCare is a big step in the right direction. The bill moving in the Legislature this year is sponsored by House Majority Leader Jamie Long and Senate Health Committee Chair Melissa Wicklund. The public option is also in the governor’s budget.
As a state representative, I heard about high health care costs all the time. I heard from farmers and other small business owners who didn’t have health insurance through their employer. They earned too much to qualify for MinnesotaCare but then were forced to purchase insurance on the private market.
Because of high costs, some chose not to purchase health insurance at all. For others, the only insurance they could afford was a high risk, high deductible plan. It was common to hear reports of premiums of well over $1,000 per month with deductibles of $15,000-25,000 or more. This means paying $20,000-30,000, or more out of pocket annually before receiving any insurance benefit. In addition, undocumented constituents told me they couldn’t access MinnesotaCare at all because of state law.
The first hearing on MNCare public option was Feb. 8 in the House Commerce Committee. During testimony, the widow of a small business owner shared how her husband couldn’t afford insurance. When her husband was diagnosed with colon cancer, it ruined them financially and cost her husband his life.
A physician told three similar stories of how patients delayed care because of poor insurance coverage. One died because of it and the lives of the others are unnecessarily at risk. Another small business owner shared that she spent $29,000 in out of pocket health care costs for her family last year. Farmers shared that the biggest thing we could do for farming was “to figure out health care.”
The MinnesotaCare public option bill will allow people who don’t have access to health insurance through their employer to buy into MinnesotaCare at a sliding scale. Small business owners will have the option of buying into a MinnesotaCare pool for their employees, and members of the undocumented community will finally have access to MinnesotaCare too.
Passing a MinnesotaCare public option will give more Minnesotans access to insurance that really is insurance. It will prevent financial disaster for families and save lives.