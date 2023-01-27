Minnesotans are on the move. Many of us have friends and family who have joined the exodus. Why are they leaving? What will they gain by moving away?
Minnesotans are leaving for a variety of reasons. Some blame high taxes, and crime, disrespect for police, gang violence and other safety concerns. Others are concerned about poor educational outcomes, especially among minority groups and the poor. The workforce is aging; Baby Boomers are heading into retirement. High tax states like Minnesota often lose their appeal.
Between July 2021 and June 2022, 19,400 residents left Minnesota, up from 13,453 the previous year. Of course, Minnesotans aren’t the only ones fleeing. People from New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California are moving for the same reasons: rising crime rates, high taxes, high cost of living and failing schools.
Where are these folks going? Surveys show that Florida, Texas, and North and South Carolina are taking the majority. Florida and Texas have no personal income tax, which appeals to many, but public safety ranks high as well.
Businesses pull up stakes too, abandoning highly taxed, crime-ridden states with underperforming schools. Sometimes, it’s just a matter of following workers. Minnesota’s workforce has 94,000 fewer people than at its peak of 3.16 million in February 2020, a 3% drop, twice that of the U.S. workforce. And the Star Tribune predicts that number will continue to erode.
Over the summer, the U.S. recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic, but Minnesota is about 35,000 jobs short of reaching that benchmark. We’re 34th in job growth, and 35th in GDP growth. The shrinking base of workers and lackluster economic output place us below the national average.
So how can Minnesota compete? We must lower our tax rates to not only bring people here but keep them here. We must provide jobs at all levels, not just minimum wage jobs.
In education, we need to move back to basics and away from politically motivated social programs. Families need to be supported and protected, and given the final say on their children’s education.
Police reform is an ongoing project, but law enforcement deserves our support for their efforts and competency.
To revive the employment sector, Evan Ramstad of the Star Tribune suggests that we eliminate certification for certain jobs, reduce fees, ban noncompete agreements, and offer free driver’s education so workers can get to jobs that are available. Businesses must pay competitive wages, and offer benefits such as paid leave, and choice of work days and shifts. Immigrants must be allowed to work at the same profession levels as they did in their home countries.
This state needs to fight the flight problem on many fronts. Minnesotans need to know there is a future for them here with lower taxes, great job choices and top-notch education.
To get there, we need a government that listens to us, slows the huge increase in state budgets, returns the billions we were over taxed, stops fraud in government programs and recoups the money stolen from taxpayers. That’s a starting point. It can be done.