Jan. 1 is a very important day. Sure it is the beginning of a new year, 2023. But if you like to fish trout, it is the opening day of the winter catch and release trout season. All the streams in southeastern Minnesota are open for catch and release angling.
Trout fishing in Minnesota can be a bit convoluted. The season is divided between the catch and keep portion of the year roughly from April until September and the catch and release season from the end of September until the first of January. However, September to January the angler can only fish state parks and the town sections of the streams in Chatfield, Spring Valley, Lanesboro, and Preston.
The reason for restricting fishing to these localities is deer hunting. Many people that have trout easements also like to hunt deer and it may not be safe to have anglers wondering around their land.
So what is winter trout fishing like? For me it is often the best, or at least, the most peaceful fishing of the year. For years a group of anglers met on the banks of Camp Creek to open the season. I fished on opening days that were ten below zero and some that were in the forty’s.
Like all winter Minnesota activities, one must dress for the weather. Of course everyone knows the secret is to dress in layers. The first should be something that wicks moisture away from the skin. Next a layer that includes insulation. The wonder fibers available today can keep any angler warm. Finish off with a layer that is water and wind proof and warmth will follow. I never wear gloves, but good gloves are available and some folks like them.
Equipment can also be an issue in ultra cold weather. For fly fishers like me the main problem is keeping the line guides from freezing up. There are products on the market that can be applied to fly line to keep it from freezing. I’ve never found these products to work.
I have found just fishing in the sunshine can keep the line guides from freezing up even if the temperature is below freezing. Otherwise, the guides can be thawed by just holding them for awhile in your hand. If you fish with a spinning rod the line freezes up on the reel. The line guides on spinning rods are so big they won’t freeze. But the spool freezing can also be defrosted by holding your hands around it and warming it up.
Winter fishing has a few advantages. First of all, fewer anglers venture out so whole sections of streams are empty. Second, the fisher can catch just as many fish as in the summer, and in the same places. The streams stay at the same temperature, so when air temperature dips stream temp remains constant.
Finally, winter fishing captures the quiet of the winter landscape. I’ve seen eagles and coyotes and lots of deer while winter angling. The silence is a reward itself.
Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.