Mona Kaiser Mug

As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2022, we are kicking off a special membership drive beginning Sept. 1. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 for only $45.


Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West Senior Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments