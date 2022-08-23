As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2022, we are kicking off a special membership drive beginning Sept. 1. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last four months of 2022 and all of 2023. Look at this as a way to support this important nonprofit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2023 membership year.
Plastic recycling
Today from 9:30-11 a.m., the Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastics. Once the Lions have collected enough materials, the plastic will be made into a bench made from composite materials. The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue.
Please note the times that the Lions volunteers will be in the building so that you do not miss your drop off with them. We ask that you do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here. If you cannot be here today, they will be back again on Sept. 2 and 28.
Salsa-making contest
The best thing about summer is the abundance of fresh vegetables that are available. Well now is the time to put that fresh produce to good use and enter our salsa making contest.
There are two ways to participate. One is to enter the contest by submitting your own salsa. The other way is to come and taste the salsa entries and help us choose the winners.
There will be three groups of entries: Buckham West Members, invited local celebrities and invited local restaurants. Full contest details are on the entry form, which is available for pick up at Buckham West or on buckhamwest.org. Entries are due by Friday, Aug. 19. There is no fee to enter and there will be prizes awarded.
The taste-testing and voting will happen on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 10-11 a.m. at Buckham West.
WWII drawings
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West is hosting a special program featuring a collection of pencil drawings by premier pencil artist Al Smith. The program will feature scenes and images that portray WWII soldiers and also the women who have served in the armed forces.
Artist Al Smith will present a program based on his drawings of those who served during time of war. The program is open to the public but registration is required by calling 507-332-7357. There is no cost for Buckham West members and a $3 fee for non-members which is payable at the door.
Garden visit
On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. Buckham West members are invited to register for a free educational program and tour of the University of Minnesota Extension’s Teaching Garden. This experience will allow participants to view plants that do well in our area, learn about seed trials that happen in the garden, and ask questions of the Master Gardeners, including Master Gardener Coordinator Lorrie Rugg.
Registration is required for this member-only event. Call 507-332-7357.
Trips added
• Buckham West is now partnering with the Owatonna Senior Center for all trips. Sign up by calling 507-444-4321. There are flyers with all details available at Buckham West.
• Treasure Island on Sept. 14 and again on Nov. 9
• Fall sightseeing River St. Croix River boat cruise on Oct. 8
• Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Minnesota Zoo on Oct. 20
Medicare 101
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare 101” will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
The class instructor will be a certified state health insurance program counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 507-332-7357
Tools for caregivers
Are you caring for a family member, friend or neighbor? Caregiving responsibilities are broad, but those routinely helping or caring for someone near or far-away, are considered caregivers. If you are a caregiver and in need of support, consider signing up for Powerful Tools for Caregivers.
Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 1-3:30 p.m. Buckham West, along with Catholic Charities, is hosting a free, six-week wellness program designed for those who provide care for a loved one. Workshop sessions will be held at Buckham West each Tuesday for six weeks. To register call 507-332-7357.
In this workshop you will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers. Participants also benefit from meeting other people with similar challenges and learning how to cope together. Registration is required as seating is limited.