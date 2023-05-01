Established in 1963, Older Americans Month (OAM) is celebrated every May. Led by the Administration for Community Living , OAM is a time for us to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends, and strengthen our commitment to honoring our older citizens.

Gail Gilman is a family life consultant and University of Minnesota professor emeritus. Reach her at waldn001@umn.edu.

