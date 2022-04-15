The Steele County Master Gardeners have been in brainstorming and planning mode for the last couple of months. Being able to do in-person programming again has us excited to be back at doing the things we all love, sharing our gardening knowledge with others.
I thought I would give you a brief rundown on some of the programs we will be doing and where you can find us this summer
We are partnering with the Owatonna Public Library to assist them in getting the garden outside the library turned into a Pollinator Garden. We will be adding new plant materials as well as some other interesting features in the garden. That then leads to helping with a children’s program that will begin in June once school is out. So check out the details at the Library.
Our Plant Sale is coming back! It will be held at the Community Center on the Fairgrounds, on May 20, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, and on May 21, from 8:00 am - 11:00 am. Our Master Gardeners are already busy tending to plants they have started from seed and others will be digging and dividing plants from their own gardens.
We will be helping with the 4-H Agronomy project. We help the 4-Hers get their projects started for this year’s County Fair. We are also helping with a 4-H Agronomy Day Camp that will be held at our Community Garden and following up in the Fall with a 4-H Canning Workshop.
Our Community Garden sign-up is just about complete, so we are waiting on warmer weather to get the garden tilled. Our gardeners are anxious to get their hands dirty! Plans are being made to host an Open House at the garden sometime in July for our stakeholders and the general public. We are bringing the opportunity for our community to grow their own fresh vegetables. We also grow food in our Master Gardener plot to donate to the Food Shelf. The Gardens that we maintain, the Pollinator Garden at the Extension Office is due for a major overhaul this spring and summer, and The Rain Garden area at the Fairgrounds will be getting new signage to identify the plants for walk-by learning.
We will also return to the Outdoor Event Center with our Master Gardener booth at the County Fair. We will be there to answer your questions and provide great gardening conversation.
The Master Gardeners will also be providing gardening tips throughout the summer in our local newspapers, so watch for them!
This is just the beginning of things we have planned for the summer and I am sure more will be added to our calendars. So watch for the Master Gardeners to be out and about this spring and summer.
I have office hours on Monday and Thursday mornings, or if I miss you, leave a message and I will return your call. We are here to answer your questions and help you with your gardening projects.