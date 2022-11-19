The gardening season is winding down, but things are still very active at my desk.
Steele County has six new Master Gardener interns for the Class of 2023. What does that mean for us? The short answer is more programming. We can reach more people and share our research-based information. We can help people become interested in gardening and help them improve their skills and gardening practices.
The University of Minnesota does a lot of research in horticulture. That equates to a trickle-down effect with the Master Gardeners benefiting from that research. We are the mouthpiece for all of that research information. To maintain our active Master Gardener status we complete five educational hours to learn that new information.
Part of my job is to interview all the applicants to make sure their questions get answered about the program and to share more information on the process of becoming a Master Gardener. That is all completed. The next step is to get them registered for the Core Course which begins in early January.
This time of year I start to compile information about the past year in preparation for the annual report for the state office. We keep track of how many programs we do throughout the year, and how many people we interact with and teach new skills and share information.
We have a year-end wrap-up meeting where we will soon start brainstorming about next year’s projects, what audience are we not reaching and how can we can reach them.
If you have some ideas on things our program can include in our next year’s program, please let me know. Send me an email to brow3298@umn.edu or call 507-444-7687 and leave a message if I am not there. We would love to hear your thoughts on how we can grow our program.
This year we had eight new interns and six for next year so we are able to do more programming to benefit all of you.
So even though our active gardening season is coming to a close, things are happening at the office.
It is the time of year we as gardeners can take a break and reflect on the past year. We can catch up on some of those gardening magazines that got put aside while we were outside. We can start planning for the next year in our own gardens and start planning our next Master Gardener year. So give yourself permission to rest and reflect.
Lorrie Rugg is Master Gardener coordinator for Steele and Rice counties.
