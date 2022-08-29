There shouldn’t be a problem with legalizing marijuana if we put in the same safeguards as we do for alcohol.
I happened to live in Pueblo, Colorado when the use of marijuana became legal in that state. There were several issues at the time, including cash only operations, illegal growing operations, and general confusion by law enforcement about where someone could smoke/consume it.
During a nighttime ridealong with the Sheriff’s Office, we served a warrant at a home, but the occupant wasn’t there. The deputy said “check this out” as he looked over the fence into the backyard. I joined him and was amazed at the backyard filled with marijuana plants.
He said they weren’t allowed to grow that much, because it was obviously more than personal use. I asked what he can do about that, and he said just put it on the list. There was a task force set up to deal with illegal growing operations that included nearly 100 addresses.
At one home growing marijuana illegally, a kid jumped over the fence to help himself. The homeowner shot him with a pellet gun to chase him away, except the shot hit between two ribs and killed the kid.
In contrast, the legally grown marijuana was fenced off and secure with a guard at the gate.
Everything is cash only, because credit and debit transactions are federally regulated. It avoids conflict but that’s a lot of cash on hand.
In my mind, the biggest issue is that police do not currently have a device that can determine if a driver is under the influence of marijuana. Just like alcohol, people shouldn’t get behind the wheel after consuming too much, but the dumb ones do. We need the deterrent of field testing for THC.
It does bring in a lot of tax revenue for the state and reduces arrests made for possession. But it also increases marijuana smuggling across state borders and marijuana-related hospitalizations. Most hospitalizations occur when edibles in the form of baked goods are consumed. Too much THC can cause extreme anxiety, panic attacks, and nausea.
So, the bottom line for me is we should legalize recreational marijuana and enjoy all that increased tax revenue, when we can regulate it, and field test it to deter driving while under the influence.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.