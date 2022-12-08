The countdown to the end of the year is on. As you reflect on 2022 and prepare for 2023, consider making gratitude part of your New Year’s resolutions.
Research has consistently shown that practicing gratitude has the incredible power to help improve your mind, body and overall wellness.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two-plus years have been stressful and challenging in many ways. In the midst of it all, there have been many moments of grace, kindness and blessings.
Gratitude is simply recognizing and celebrating those moments, big or small. As a psychologist with Allina Health, I often assign patients 5-10 minutes of daily contemplative gratitude because it is a powerful tool for cultivating improved health and wellbeing.
Practicing gratitude puts you in a more positive mind frame, which is beneficial to your mental health.
I am not downplaying the need to acknowledge negative events or emotions. We need to practice acceptance and validation of all experiences and feelings, even painful ones.
However, the daily practice of intentionally focusing on and acknowledging the good things in your life may lead to less anxiety, fewer depressed thoughts, more progress toward personal and career goals, an increased willingness to help others and a desire to take better care of your health.
In his book, “Gratitude Works,” Robert Emmons stated, “In the face of demoralization, gratitude has the power to energize. In the face of brokenness, gratitude has the power to heal. In the face of despair, gratitude has the power to bring hope. In other words, gratitude can help us cope with hard times.”
Bottomline: practicing gratitude and counting our blessings helps us move through challenging circumstances by countering the negative with reminders of the positive.
Researchers out of the University of California, Davis and the University of Miami found that people who spent 10 weeks writing in gratitude journals had a more optimistic view on life, worked out more and had fewer visits to the doctor than people who focused on events that left them frustrated.
In 2008, Roland Zahn and colleagues found that practicing mindful gratitude, as well as giving to others without expectation of anything in return, promotes brain activity and the release of serotonin and dopamine, which are related to improved wellbeing and positive emotion.
It is important to note the benefits of practicing gratitude may not always happen immediately. Researchers Joshua Brown and Joel Wong, alumni of Indiana University, published an article in 2017 that showed the benefits of daily gratitude journaling took approximately 4 weeks to occur, with more clinically significant impact found at 12 weeks.
Practicing gratitude can be life-changing work. If you are ready to add it to your list of New Year’s resolutions, here are seven suggestions to help you begin your journey:
• Say ‘thank you.’ Be intentional in this practice of gratitude and take note of how it makes you and the recipient feel.
• Make a mental list of good things that have happened to you. You can begin by carving out 10 minutes during the week and increase it to a daily practice.
• Start a gratitude journal to get you into the habit of writing down moments for which you are thankful for. You can start with just five minutes a day. When you feel like times are tough, your gratitude journal will serve as a great resource to remind you of all the good things that have happened in your life.
• Pray or meditate. This allows you to dedicate time to having a clear mind where you can focus on giving thanks.
• Practice kindness and giving to others.
• Slow down and acknowledge the everyday things that we sometimes take for granted- the food we eat, clothes on our backs, family sitting across from us at the table.
• For some additional tips, check out this article: www.allinahealth.org/healthysetgo/thrive/the-benefits-of-practicing-gratitude