Are you among the 39% of American adults who made at least one New Year’s Resolution this year? Are you among the 23% of resolution makers who have given up on their resolution already, or are you among the 9% who will keep their resolution for at least one year?
While those statistics may seem bleak to you, I find it heartening that there is almost one in 10 adults who is a better person in some way than they were last year. One of my resolutions years ago was to always look on the bright side. How Minnesotan, things could be worse.
If you are among the 91% of resolution makers, as I am, who find it hard to keep your resolutions, I have some suggestions.
First of all, we all tend to make the wrong resolutions. We want to exercise more, lose weight, eat healthier or save more money. While those are all admirable goals, as a former teacher, I would say that they are not very S.M.A.R.T. (Specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time based). I also think they are not very smart (in the normal sense of the word).
They are set up for us to fail because they are nebulous and on the verge of grandiose. What do you mean, eat healthier? Have something green once a week? You might need to change your whole lifestyle to meet these goals (probably not practical, so probably not going to happen).
Positive change tends to come in small increments, not in one fell-swoop. Trying to make too big a change and falling short can be discouraging, and we give up.
One suggestion I would offer is to resolve to do something you are already doing, maybe something you decided to do earlier in the year, and have mostly kept up. Turning that into a resolution formalizes it and provides positive feedback which makes it much more likely to continue.
I have what I think is a good personal example of that. One day when I was chained to the computer all day and was the worst for it, my wife said “OK, here’s what we are going to do: Every day we will do something inside, something outside, something for someone else, and something fun.”
What a great idea. What a good way to provide some balance in our lives. We started tracking that and found that we could almost always do it. We’ve had to modify it slightly for winter as there isn’t a lot of yard work to be done (although there’s been plenty of snow to blow). Now it’s some “table” work and some non-table work, but the general idea is the same.
We often go through the list and the end of the day. Some days we have to agree that going shopping was fun, but then it probably was. We got to do something with each other, converse, and make decisions together.
Your list of daily goals may be different, but I’m pretty sure you could come up with them. Pick one thing you do too much and one thing you tend not to get around to, but really should. I think that the “do something for someone else” and the “do something fun” should be part of everyone’s resolution.
The “do something for someone else” is really important. It gives our life meaning and makes our world a better place, which, I believe, is our purpose on this earth. It doesn’t have to be something momentous.
As Lions, we sometimes pack food at the Community Action Center or give dictionaries to a bunch of third graders. But often it’s just giving our favorite 4-year-old a ride to day care when his mom has to go to work early. Of course, that kills two birds with one stone, as he is always fun to be around.
The new year gives us a clean slate and a logical starting point for change, but it certainly isn’t the only time we can decide to make a change for the better. Humans have been making New Year’s resolutions since the Babylonians 4,000 years ago.
One thing is certain. If you don’t resolve to do something, it probably won’t get done. So go ahead. Make that resolution. Share it with someone else. Be it resolved that we make that small, but significant, change to make our world just a little bit better.