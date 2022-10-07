I wanted to do a bit of spinoff on the mayor’s monthly column from August, titled “Change Can Be Hard.” I understand it drew a mixed response, including some statements that the city doesn’t listen to the residents and supports or builds projects that aren’t wanted.
While I doubt that claims like this will ever cease from happening in the future, I would like to offer an alternative perspective on how I view those comments. To put in simple terms, don’t mistake “listening to” with “agreeing with.” They are definitely not the same.
Over my many years of working for the city, I have heard those types of comments numerous times. When you boil them down, they generally have one thing in common: the group or person making the claim did not get the decision or outcome they wanted.
Many times, the circumstances relate to a 'not in my backyard,' or NIMBY, issue that is before the council.
One of the more recent examples of this is the development by the Faribault Soccer Complex and Faribault Middle School. Even though there were a number of neighbors in opposition, and the Planning Commission had even recommended denial, the City Council approved the proposal for a three-building, market-rate apartment project.
Having sat through the discussions, I disagree completely with statements that the council didn’t “listen.” They simply did not “agree,” basing their decision on more factors than just the two opposing positions listed above.
I would also add that my previous statement can be applied to city boards and commissions as well. Just because the council did not agree with their recommendation, it does not mean that they weren’t listening and definitely doesn’t mean they didn’t value their input. Many council members, current and past, served on one or more boards or commissions, so they understand their importance and the key roles they play.
A number of years ago, I had a personal experience related to a new residential development project that was opposed by some of my neighbors of my first home here. There was a new residential subdivision under construction on land to the south, planned to ultimately include 80 to 120 new homes.
I was doing some work in my backyard when a neighbor that was out walking in the woods behind my house struck up a friendly conversation, eventually focusing on the construction going on down the road. I knew who she was (someone who had lived in the area for decades), but I could sense she did not know who I was (at that time I was city engineer). S
She commented something to the effect that it sure was a shame that all those houses are going to be built, eliminating the open fields (they contained crops, not prairies) and trees currently there. I thought about it briefly, and my response was that it would certainly be hypocritical of me to say that, as the lot my home (newly built in our subdivision) sat on used to be the same type of open land that was being developed down the road.
One other topic I’d like to raise, the City Council, as well as city staff, are often dealing with inaccurate or misleading statements made when a project is proposed, or a person views the city as lacking something. Similar to an earlier comment, I really don’t expect these types of claims to go away either.
For example, the city did not and is not building any of the apartments either recently completed or underway. They are being done by the private sector, who have done their own financial analysis, and take the financial risks. Yes, the City has provided some financial assistance to help advance them, to address overall community (not individual) needs and objectives.
Similarly, the City does not build restaurants, retail establishments, hotels, etc. Once again, those are done by the private sector, who evaluate the financial feasibility. Conversely, at least in my time, the city has never stopped a business from locating here (assuming compatibility), contrary to comments made.
In closing, Election Day is just a month away — please get out and vote.