Do you have an old pair of eyeglasses lying around unused? Many of us do.
We get an eye exam, we get new glasses and set the old ones in a desk drawer wondering what in the world to do with them.
If you’re like me, you hate to throw them in the trash, knowing they’ll just end up in the landfill, so they stay in the junk drawer taking up space.
Perhaps you know that someone, somewhere should be able to use them. If only there were some way to match people in need with those no longer needed glasses. Well, it turns out, that there is a way.
The Lions have a well-established program of collecting used eyeglasses, and making sure that they get to where they are needed.
The World Health Organization estimates that more than 150 million people suffer from blurred vision due to uncorrected refractive errors, such as nearsightedness or farsightedness. The inability to see clearly can prevent children from learning in school, adults from finding work or staying employed, and older adults from living independently.
Often, a simple pair of eyeglasses can bring the world into focus, but a lack of access to basic care prevents many people in developing nations from getting the treatment they need. Cost is also an issue; in a developing country a pair of glasses may cost as much as a month’s wages.
However, with the help of Lions around the world and the Recycle for Sight program, Lions Clubs International is bringing clear vision to millions, one pair of glasses at a time.
Each year through Recycle for Sight, Lions collect about 30 million pairs of glasses in collection bins at a variety of locations in their communities.
The glasses are then shipped to the nearest Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center, where volunteers sort the glasses, clean them and determine their prescription strength. After carefully packaging the refurbished spectacles, Lions store them until they can be distributed, usually through humanitarian missions to developing nations.
Lion volunteers and eye care professionals screen thousands of children and adults during sight missions, providing them — free of charge — with prescription lenses, frames and ultimately a better quality of life.
Lions also provide recycled glasses to nonprofit organizations focused on eye care, as well as to optometry college groups, religious organizations and military assistance groups, which also distribute to people in need.
Here in Faribault, you can drop off your used eyeglasses at any of the eye care professionals in town, at the Senior Center, or at one of the funeral homes.
You could also give them to a Lions club member at one of our activities around town.
We will be providing refreshments at several concerts in the park this summer as well as at the Heritage Days parade. We are also planning on having some plastic recycling events, and there’s always the pancake breakfast in February. We would be more than happy to take those eyeglasses and put them to use.
The glasses that we collect are combined with those from other clubs in southern Minnesota and find there way to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center in Sauk Rapids and then to Rosholt, Wisconsin, before being distributed to those in need around the world.
If you would like to help us in this effort, and have a business or know of a location that would serve as a good collection point for used eyeglasses, please contact the Lions club, and we can get you a collection box.
It is truly amazing to think that one pair of eyeglasses lying in your junk drawer has the potential to make a difference to someone halfway around the world, but they do. The Faribault Lions hope you will help us make that difference by donating those eyeglasses.