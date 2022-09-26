It’s September, and for many that means back to school. For the Faribault Lions Club, it means it’s time to order dictionaries.
The Faribault Lions have proudly provided dictionaries to every third-grade student in Faribault, Nerstrand, and Medford for the last 19 years. Each student receives a dictionary of their very own. They write their names on the label we put on each dictionary, use it during the school year, then take it home to keep.
After doing the project for as long as we have, it’s both gratifying and humbling to hear from a teacher that her daughter still uses her dictionary in college. It’s such moments that provide the sustenance that has kept the project alive and vital all these years.
Many Faribault Lions will tell you that it’s their favorite Lions project. Seeing the excitement in the classroom and the smiles on the faces of the students as we pass out the dictionaries makes me very proud to be a Lion.
Why third grade? It is said that third grade is when children progress from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.” If you think back to your time in elementary school, I think you’ll find a lot of truth in that statement.
I can still remember word flashcards, and the storybooks that put those words into sentences with meaning (See Spot run). By the third grade, we got to go to the library where I discovered "Miss Pickerell Goes to Mars." So began my learning about all things scientific.
Why print dictionaries? Actually, we wondered that same thing, so one year we asked the teachers whether we should continue the project or not. Somewhat to our surprise, their emphatic response was “No, you can’t quit. We still teach dictionary use. It’s an important skill for the kids to develop.”
Every child should have a dictionary. Scholastic Parents provides “Five unsung benefits of using a print dictionary":
1. Your child will experience a snowball effect of learning. When kids leaf through the pages of a dictionary to find a specific word, they also see plenty of other new and interesting words they might not know. You never know what other words will catch their eye, and which ones will inspire an even deeper exploration of meaning and understanding.
2. Your child’s brain will get a workout. Finding words in a print dictionary or thesaurus exercises kids’ minds and helps them develop their problem-solving skills. To find a word, they have to consider order and sequencing, alphabetization, spelling, context and much more.
3. Print dictionaries slow things down. Faster isn’t always better when it comes to literacy and learning. Whether they’re reading, writing or conducting research, when kids pause for a moment to explore the meaning of a word, they enjoy a much-needed break from the task they're working on. Even a small break in action may inspire a new line of thinking or an innovative idea.
4. Your child will be more focused. Print dictionaries don’t have ads. More importantly, kids won’t be tempted to fall down the internet rabbit hole by visiting their favorite websites or chatting with friends. With print dictionaries, children are often more focused and fully engaged in learning.
5. Print dictionaries fuel curiosity. Curiosity is the cornerstone for learning, and thumbing through a print dictionary is the perfect way to fuel it. With every turn of the page, there’s a sense of randomness and serendipity that transforms your child’s print dictionary into something much more valuable than a literacy tool — it becomes a place to let go and lose oneself in learning. You might be surprised by how some words capture your child’s attention.
The dictionaries we currently provide third graders include a good deal of other useful information in the back. After we pass them out, the kids invariably turn there excited to discover things like the Braille and American Sign Language alphabets, the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, the presidents and states of the U.S., the countries of the world, the planets, and much more.
The Dictionary Project is the Lions contribution to the literacy of our children and grandchildren. Someday, teachers may tell us it’s no longer needed and that all those unsung benefits are provided elsewhere. But for now at least, it’s nice to know that some things are still best done “old school.”