White Cane Safety Day is a national observance in the United States, celebrated on Oct. 15 of each year since 1964. The date is set aside to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence, the white cane.
President Lyndon Johnson signed the first White Cane Safety Day Proclamation on Oct. 6, 1964. In 2011, White Cane Safety Day was also named Blind Americans Equality Day by President Barack Obama.
The White Cane Law
All 50 of the United States and many other countries, have a law which grants the right-of-way on public streets to persons who are blind or visually impaired and using a white cane.
Minnesota Statute 169.202 states that “Any person operating a motor vehicle in this state shall bring such motor vehicle to a stop and give the right-of-way at any intersection of any street, avenue, alley or other public highway to a blind pedestrian who is carrying a cane predominantly white or metallic in color, with or without red tip, or using a guide dog, when such blind person enters said intersection.”
A person does not have to be completely blind to use a white cane, but may be partially blind, often referred to as having low vision or visually impaired.
The Minnesota Driver’s Manual, under the heading of “Watch for Pedestrians” (page 45), states: “If a blind pedestrian is waiting at a crosswalk, do not use your horn or rev your engine as this may distract the pedestrian or guide dog.”
This section further states: “Yield the right-of-way to pedestrians crossing at intersections and crosswalks. Watch for pedestrians on roads where cars are parked, during times of poor visibility, and whenever children are present. If a pedestrian is in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, stop and wait until the pedestrian has passed your lane. It is illegal to pass another vehicle that has stopped for a pedestrian. If another vehicle has stopped, look for pedestrians that are in the crosswalk and be prepared to stop. A violation of pedestrian right-of-way laws is a misdemeanor. A second violation of these laws within a year is a gross misdemeanor.”
These directives apply to bicyclist as well, as they are required to follow all traffic laws.
Obeying these laws makes our roads much safer and can help to avoid very tragic accidents as a pedestrian will always be the injured party when hit by any vehicle.
A personal testament
When asked what this law means to Betsy Shallbetter, a resident of Faribault and pedestrian who depends on the White Cane Law, she responded in an email: “National White Cane Safety Day is to remind motorists that we (blind, visually impaired and deaf-blind) are out here, moving among you, crossing the streets on which you are driving. I myself am one of those blind travelers, being both blind and partially deaf.
“I have found that many people have stopped for me to cross Division Street (a busy intersection.) When I prepare to cross a street I listen for cars, raise my cane up to inform drivers that I am going to enter the intersection. I listen for cars, which may be turning into my path, sometimes I will wait for a count of three. If a motorist is in a hurry, they will turn into my path despite my extended cane.
"I have learned from experience (at lighted intersections) that if you get the walk sign drivers will race to make their turn, even though I have signaled that I intend to cross. Those drivers...scare me.
"I have a few challenges on a typical walk to the store. I am hard of hearing and visually impaired so, I may wait longer at an intersection until I feel I can cross safely.”
In conclusion Betsy shares, “Many dangers for blind pedestrians can be avoided, if a driver will simply be aware and follow the law. As a blind traveler, I thank you for paying more attention to your driving than to your phone. I thank you for staying alert, particularly at crosswalks. I thank you for helping blind people like me stay safe as we navigate the streets of our communities. Thank you.”
The Faribault Lions Club
The Faribault Lions’ Club is observing White Cane Safety Day this year by providing informational flyers that the staff at Fareway will be placing in your grocery bags this weekend.
We are also collecting money at Fareway on Friday and Saturday. Monies collected will be spent on causes related to mobility for those with a visual impairment or blindness. That has often meant purchasing white canes and replacement tips for Minnesota State Academy for the Blind as the need arises.
Your generosity this weekend will be greatly appreciated. Even more important, however, is that you become familiar with the White Cane Law and observe it consistently when you are driving.