With the Rice County Relay For Life recently completing their 30th (and final) event, it seemed a good time for a column focusing on the newest area of service for Lions around the world: Childhood cancer.
Caner is one of the leading causes of death for children and adolescents around the world. Statistics indicate approximately 300,000 children under the age of 19 are diagnosed with cancer each year.
Childhood cancers are not the same as adult cancers in several important ways. According to the American Cancer Society:
“The types of cancers are different. Unlike many cancers in adults, childhood cancers are not strongly linked to lifestyle or environmental risk factors. And only a small number of childhood cancers are caused by DNA (gene) changes that are passed from parents to their child.
Treatment is often more successful. With some exceptions, childhood cancers tend to respond better to certain treatments. This might be because of differences in the cancers themselves, as well as because children often get more intense treatments. Also, children usually don’t have many of the other health problems that adults with cancer might have, which can often get worse with treatment.
Long-term side effects are more of a concern. Children’s bodies are still growing, and they’re more likely to have side effects from some types of treatment. For example, children (especially very young children) are more likely to be affected by radiation therapy. Many cancer treatments also can cause long-term side effects, so children who have had cancer will need careful follow-up for the rest of their lives.
Children with cancer are treated at pediatric cancer centers. In the United States, most children and teens with cancer are treated at a center that is a member of the Children’s Oncology Group. All of these centers are associated with a university or children’s hospital.
These centers offer the advantage of being treated by a team of specialists who know the differences between adult and childhood cancers, as well as the unique needs of children and teens with cancer and their families. This team usually includes pediatric oncologists, surgeons, radiation oncologists, pediatric oncology nurses, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
As we have learned more about treating childhood cancer, it has become even more important that treatment be given by experts in this area. These centers also have psychologists, social workers, child life specialists, nutritionists, rehabilitation and physical therapists, and educators who can support and educate the entire family.”
Lions worldwide have initiated a three-part plan to alleviate suffering caused by childhood cancer:
1. To help children and families by increasing acts of support to children and families affected by childhood cancer.
2. To help communities improve diagnostics, treatment and continued care to those effected by childhood cancer.
3. To help the world by increasing awareness of childhood cancer as a global priority.
Lions in Minnesota established the Minnesota Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation in 2019 with the initial goal of raising $100,000 in the first year to fund the programs and research for survivors of childhood cancer at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. The Lions met that goal, and the money was matched by the University Foundation and the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, so the initial $100,00 became $300,000 to address the issues facing survivors of childhood cancer.
The Faribault Lions are looking to expand their support for Childhood Cancer causes.
We made significant donations to help the Minnesota Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation reach its goal and obtain the matching money. The club and its members have traditionally supported for the Rice County Relay For Life. We were also approached and sponsored a hole at a golf tournament to benefit a local child with cancer.
And now, we have written a column for the Faribault Daily News that we hope has provided increased awareness of childhood cancer, the ways in which it is different than adult cancer, and perhaps, motivated you to join the fight.