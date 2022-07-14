Most people living in Faribault have at least heard of Bird Island. Many could give you at least a rough idea of where it is located. And some have even been there.
Now Lions from around the world are hearing about it, learning at least vaguely where it is, and getting to know someone who actually lives there.
The person responsible for Lions everywhere asking the question and learning of the answer is Lion Brian Sheehan. Lion Brian has single-handedly done more to put Bird Island on the map than perhaps any of its other 904 residents. Lion Brian has done this through his dedication to service and his acceptance of leadership opportunities that have been available to him.
“Brian E. Sheehan, from Bird Island, Minnesota, USA, was elected to serve as international president of Lions Clubs International at the association’s 104th International Convention, June 22 through June 28, 2022, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.”
With those words from his official Lions biography, the Lions of Bird Island, and all of Minnesota, have been brought to the attention of 1.4 million Lions serving in over 200 countries around the world.
It has been over 100 years since a president of Lions Clubs International was from Minnesota. In 1921, Ewen Cameron, of Minneapolis, was elected to serve as international president. Coincidentally (or maybe not), the Faribault Lions were chartered in 1921. Ewen Cameron was the featured speaker at our charter night celebration.
Here is some more information about Lion Brian from the Lions International website:
Our president
“As part of a four-generation Lions family, International President Brian Sheehan has always had big ideas about service. His life and career have been defined by family, small-town connections and kindness, and a passion for innovation and teamwork as the keys to creating ambitious solutions to the challenges we face.”
Together we can
”Each of us can do so much good on our own, but together we can make the impossible, possible. Because to accomplish big things, we all need to roll up our sleeves and do our part. And together, we can make our communities—and the world—a better place for all people.”
Achieving Great Things Together
“President Sheehan’s programs and initiatives will focus on four key priorities for Lions International that are critical to our mission of service.
1) Sharing the joy of being a Lion
2) Supporting our global foundation, LCIF
3) Thinking bigger when we serve
4) Advocating for local and global causes”
In spite of all the recognition he has received, and all the leadership roles he has accepted, Lion Brian remains the most humble, down-to-earth person you could ever meet.
Despite his travels all over the world, Lion Brian has never really left Bird Island or Minnesota. Instead, he has brought small town Minnesota sensibility, values, and can-do attitude to Lions around the globe.
The Faribault Lions Club, and all the Lions of Minnesota, are so proud and excited to have Lion Brian as our international president. We look forward to the challenges and the enthusiasm he will bring us in the next 12 months.
We know it’s going to be a great ride, and before he is done, Lions everywhere will know where the heck Bird Island is.
If you would like to learn more about Lion Brian, or Lions in general, I invite you to go to the Lions International website, www.lionsclubs.org. There are some excellent videos and articles about what Lion Brian is planning as well as what Lions are doing around the world to demonstrate our motto: We Serve.