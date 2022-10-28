We live near a large athletic complex which reminds me of my earlier days of helping with soccer.
It started with my oldest son Matt when he was in kindergarten. He brought a flyer home from school about soccer and wanted to go to the meeting. We went together on this new adventure.
Teams were assigned for all the 5- and 6-year-olds. We then met in our assigned small group of parents and children. In our group of families no one had volunteered to be a coach. We parents looked at each other. I kept my arms close by my side.
After a few minutes, a parent said to me “Don’t you teach and coach at Apple Valley High School?” I replied “Yes, but my only knowledge of soccer was kids played with a round ball that they tried to kick into a large net.”
I did not know how many players were on the field, strategy or anything about the game. My experience was coaching high school students in football and baseball. My son looked at me and helped me to slowly put my hand up. I became the coach of about a dozen 5- and 6-year-old kindergarten students.
I was a former athlete and coach, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to coach these children.
This team taught all of us lessons, which I trust they have valued as they grew older. The first lesson I always try to teach is the value of showing up on time, the second is to have fun and third was to be a positive teammate.
I had never coached a group of 5- and 6-year-olds before. I knew I had many things to learn from the children too.
We had one practice during the school week and a game every Saturday morning during September and October and it always seemed to be at 8 a.m.
I had to realize that as the coach, I was the window into their introduction to soccer. They might choose to continue with soccer or leave the sport based on their experience with me as their coach.
We started each practice by sharing one thing they had learned at school that day. It seemed to be a great ice breaker and bonded the team together. It also gave me an insight into the lives of each child and was a reminder to me to listen first and then try and teach them a lesson about the game.
A parent shared with me it was critical to have orange slices at half-time and juice boxes after the game. I created a signup sheet and prayed the assigned parent would show with the oranges and juice boxes. Whether our team won or lost, everyone was happy to have orange slices and juice boxes.
Sometimes I tried to nudge the children outside of their comfort zone. Once I learned there were forwards, midfielders and defenders, I had each child experience all positions. They came to me with different skillsets.
To me, the most important thing was to get them comfortable playing on the field. At first some players struggled with this, but I knew in life we often must get to the edge of our comfort zone to grow.
The biggest lesson to instill in our pregame huddle was how to support and cheer for each other. The most important point was not the outcome of the game or season. It was how to be a caring teammate who had fun and tried their best.
As their coach, I enjoyed their smiles and the joy and determination they brought to every practice and game. Each player had a special talent.
These team players are now nearly 40 years old. My hope is they still have fond memories of their first soccer team and of their coach who learned more from them than he ever imagined.