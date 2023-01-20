Thursday’s Faribault Daily News included an article that attempts to describe newly elected school board member Linda Moore as a spreader of hate toward LGBTQ individuals. The writer cites Linda’s support of Minnesota Mass Resistance and uses the Southern Poverty Law Center criteria to condemn it as a hate group.
Journalist John Stossel’s 2018 report on the "Southern Poverty Law Center Scam" exposed how SPLC uses “subjective criteria to attack conservative organizations” and people of faith. SPLC “smears those they politically disagree with by labeling them as haters, including the Family Research Council, faith-based ministries supporting traditional values, and Ben Carson – but not Antifa.”
I know Linda Moore very well, and Linda Moore is not inspired by hate, but by faith and biblical beliefs that call us to respect one another, regardless of sexual orientation, but also to protect vulnerable children from harm.
Linda’s focus to improve student test scores, apply equality over equity, and empower parents was publicly stated. Linda has boldly shared her concerns about inappropriate sexual materials in elementary schools with the board and the public.
Voters of the Faribault School District have selected the current board, and they have been sworn in. So, what is the intended purpose of the Faribault Daily News article? I truly hope it is not personal.