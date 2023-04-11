For nearly 40 years, April has marked the Department of Defense's Month of the Military Child.
There are more than 1.6 million military children, 18 and under, who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents' service which help develop them into strong, resilient individuals.
Saturday, April 15 is Purple Up! Day. Wearing purple shows support and thanks to the military children for their strength and sacrifices.
Purple symbolizes the combined colors of all branches of the military: Army green, Coast Guard blue, Air Force blue, Marine red, and Navy blue.
Think about the dandelion, the official flower of the military child. Dandelions can take root and flourish practically anywhere the wind blows them. Military children are much like the dandelion. They are uprooted and replanted all across the world.
They are an integral part of DOD's readiness by moving approximately six to nine times in their lives. When their parents are deployed, their children's milestones such as birthdays, holidays and graduations are sometimes missed. Without their children’s support, parents would have a tougher job with their important mission of serving our country.
They learn to be outgoing because they are always the new kid. They learn to adapt to new environments. Because of the frequent moves and changes, military kids quickly discover that life is an adventure, and you have to be flexible to enjoy it. They learn to be culturally aware individuals. Military children are immersed in an environment that allows them to experience other cultures through trying new foods, learning new languages, and living in foreign countries.
All of these experiences allow for military children to grow and blossom into well-rounded individuals that are ready to fly in the wind and take root wherever they are planted.