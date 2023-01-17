...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Letter to the editor: Time to live within our means
Now once again the political class at the national level; supported by their media minions, need to raise the debt ceiling to “preserve” the good faith and credit of the American government. They sell this “critical national security” issue as a necessity to avoid “default.”
This time instead of raising the debt ceiling, how about if we start living within our means. Some responsible alternatives would be:
1. Eliminate government entities that are not constitutionally mandated (example: entities pursuing gain-of-function research).
2. Stop interest payments to Communist China until we have resolved the level of interference they pursue in our society, including propaganda through social media, fentanyl and monetary influence in media, education, politics, business, farming, etc.
4. Stop federal funding of “higher education” cabals sitting on billions of dollars of endowments.
5. The military industrial complex can’t account for trillions of dollars of spending. We have nuclear subs and trillion-dollar jet planes and a wide open southern border. A little fiscal responsibility would go a long way.
6. Eliminate foreign aid until we can figure out things like where is the money in the Ukraine going.
7. Force congress to pass one item, one page bills.
8. Review nonprofit status for groups actively working to undermine our republic.
9. Prosecute elected officials who continue to violate their oath of office.
I could go on for a long time; however, I would highly recommend you consider reading Executive Order 14067, dated March 9, 2022, and the book “The Creature From Jekyll Island.”
The fiat currency system is near the point of collapse and a government controlled digital currency is on the horizon.
“We the People” need to look very seriously at our current situation.