School district needs to address enrollment decline
Andrew Deziel’s Faribault Daily News story on Faribault public schools reported likely enrollment decline from 3,500 to 3,000. If the Somali community is able to start their own charter school, it will contribute to the enrollment decline.
With this likely cumulative decline of about 14% in Faribault public schools, Scott Gerdes says the district’s only hope is more money from the legislature (but the $17 billion surplus may soon be a deficit as just happened in California), or asking voters for an operating levy increase.
Last November Faribault district voters voted to extend the old operating levy, but 58% voted no on levy increases. The recession and inflation have only gotten worse. Faribault Daily News is chockablock with stories about shortages of willing workers.
Maybe Faribault schools can consolidate several elementary schools and then lease the empty school to the Somali charter school. Cutting building and payroll expenses to balance their budget without tax increases sounds like a winner.
But there is another option for the public schools. Address the broad community about why students are leaving the public schools for home schooling, private schools and charter schools. If parents want better security in the schools, more teacher time on learning and less distractions by disciplinary problems, fewer MEA holidays and other teachers union distractions, then face the issues forthrightly.
More generally the public schools need to face the “woke” issues of critical race theory and bogus propaganda about bullying and gender discrimination.