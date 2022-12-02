...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could impact travel. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Letter to the editor: School Board should accept grant
The Faribault School Board should vote to accept the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition grant at the Dec. 5 meeting. To reject it would be a grave disservice to this community and dereliction of their duties to support the mental and physical well-being of students in the Faribault Public Schools.
Our community is grossly under-resourced and this grant will provide much needed support and services to those most in need.
The argument that the grant is discriminatory is grounded in the white supremacist rhetoric of the alt-right wing extremists — the very ones who threaten our democracy. This grant is targeted to provide services to populations that are historically and currently underserved, which is a direct result of systemic and institutional racism. A vote against this grant is a vote for perpetuating inequities and racism.
This community is prepared to hold School Board members accountable for their vote on this very important grant.