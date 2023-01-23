Recently an article in the Faribault Daily News was written in a manner that I believe portrayed me as someone who hates others. This is deceptive.
This depiction feels personal, and I am troubled at this attempt to diminish my credibility and professionalism in my role as a School Board member. While I cannot control the messaging of others, I can control my own message. This is why I am writing this today.
My concern about the divisive racial theories and the sexual indoctrination of children is accurate. My campaign was transparent — no indoctrination and ”back to the basics.” I stand by these principles in that they are reasonable and critical for the wellbeing and education of all students.
To be clear, I believe indoctrination, in itself, is political. Therefore, my goal is to remove politics from the classroom as this is essential to protect the innocent, vulnerable and impressionable minds of our precious children. This is why I’ve reached out to organizations dedicated to protecting children from sexual indoctrination for support and resources.
However, I am my own person and won’t go against the principles of my convictions. As a God-fearing woman, I would like those in our community to know that I have love and empathy for all people, and strongly believe in the concept of forgiveness.
Therefore, although I have concerns about the motive, I hold no ill will toward the writer of the article. I choose not to hate because that is not who I am, and I don’t agree with hostility or personal attacks. Please follow me in this.
Like many of you, I value faith, family and freedom, and thus made the decision to become actively involved in my community by running for School Board. I believe that it’s vital that we, in the educational institution, respect the faith and freedom of all students/families.
Thank you for your support and continued support; it has not gone unnoticed. For those who are concerned about the direction of our educational program, I urge you to engage and become active participants.
Faribault is a wonderful community filled with hard-working, giving and loving people. I believe we all have a purpose; my purpose is to serve the students in the best way I can. I look forward to representing you so that we can work together to create a politically free learning environment that can make us proud.
Linda Moore
Faribault School Board member
