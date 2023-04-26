I read the predicament our City Council faces regarding overgrown grass and immediate citations for allowing and/or ignoring your civic duty to maintain it.
I read the predicament our City Council faces regarding overgrown grass and immediate citations for allowing and/or ignoring your civic duty to maintain it.
One does not have to drive around the community for very long to find:
• Junk vehicles in driveways, back/side yards
• Boats, RVs and ice houses in the same locations operable cars parked on the front lawns sheds abutting houses
• Canvas/plastic/aluminum car ports and fencing in disrepair
• and similar ordinance offenses
Two houses down, a car with a bashed in front end was parked in the boulevard less than a foot behind the curb. It was parked there for 6-8 months.
One block away, a boat in the front yard replacing the car that was there over the entire winter parked in front of their front door. Now another has magically appeared down the street from that house.
One just needs to drive down Willow Street to view disassembled vehicles. I see them. The city does not, does not care or must not use Willow Street.
In addition, the campfire ordinance has turned into a garbage/leaf/other burning opportunity. It's great to have weather that allows for open house windows, but you can't open them due to the stench of people roasting wienies and marshmallows at 9 a.m. into mid-afternoon. Burning barrels now set aside the campfire pits.
I moved here 40 years ago to a beautiful community. Now, the old Faribault is unrecognizable. We've digressed greatly in the pride of our neighborhoods and community as a whole.
The City Council passes these ordinances but does not enforce them. Once permitted, it spreads like a disease to surrounding properties. If they can do it, so can I without repercussions.
Either strictly enforce the ordinances we have, for the betterment of the entire community, or repeal them to our continued detriment.
Marty Smith
Faribault
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.