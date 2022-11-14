...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The American Association of University Women – AAUW had a Halloween Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 30. We have so much to be thankful for:
We would like to thank the community for coming. We were thrilled to see such a marvelous turnout.
The Sons of the American Legion did a super job of cooking the omelets and their help was greatly appreciated.
We thank the Legion for the use of their building to make it possible.
Hy-Vee made 36 dozen jumbo muffins, and we have received numerous compliments on how fresh and tasty they were, especially the pumpkin ones.
We would like to thank the more than 30 members who had a part in the breakfast, whether they donated candy, pre-sold tickets and/or pitched in to help make this breakfast one for the record books as well as fun for all.
We plan to offer more local scholarship opportunities for female students with the success of this fundraiser.
Tentatively, we hope to have our annual Book Sale in May.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.