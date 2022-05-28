This isn’t the column I planned to write.
That piece would’ve explored inflation as Rice County farmers are experiencing it.
Then, Uvalde.
A nation deeply divided about most things was suddenly united in grief, in horror, in befuddlement. To me, it was Vice President Kamala Harris who spoke most compellingly: “Our hearts are broken. But our hearts keep getting broken.”
She’s right. The nation is broken-hearted. Again.
By way of soothing the national wretchedness, predicted remedies are already being peddled. Those nostrums are always at the ready, instantaneously administered, irrespective of their efficacy.
Though fond of ferreting out “root causes,” the Biden-Harris Administration seems thus far eager to settle for the standard diagnosis of “too many guns made too easily available.”
Prepare for the standard prescription: more gun laws. That medicine hasn’t ever worked. But maybe this time….
No. This time — in response to the obscenity of Uvalde — let’s try harder. Let’s insist on understanding the disease before we administer the medicine.
That job will require a serious, probably lengthy, conversation — one in which we all must be involved.
That deliberation cannot happen until we first acknowledge that about half of Americans feel sidelined in any national discussion of important issues. And heart-broken about many situations in which they find themselves:
• Excluded from decision-making in the public schools they pay for — viewed as enemies of education because they dare to express their opinions on curriculum and school policy, and walled off from their own children’s critical medical and developmental decisions.
• Powerless to stem the tide of ugliness aimed at their children by media and tech giants or the deluge of deadly drugs crossing a wide-open border.
• Alarmed when, in the name of public health or a greener climate, governments shutter businesses and choke off domestic oil production without weighing the catastrophic supply chain consequences they unleash: When truckers cannot afford to fill their tanks with diesel. (The May 23 average diesel price in Minnesota was $5.54 per gallon, up from $2.80 when President Biden took office.) When Rice County farmers cannot get seed corn and fertilizer. When baby formula disappears from store shelves.
• Mystified when their leaders seem ignorant of this fundamental rule of economics: Inflation results when too many dollars chase too few goods. Trillions of deficit spending during a period of government-restricted production and distribution of goods? Inflation guaranteed.
• Helpless when economic chaos eviscerates their savings and erodes their purchasing power.
• Vilified for their affiliation with a particular political party or faith tradition. When voting in the wrong column brands a person an “ultra-MAGA” extremist. When attending the wrong church makes them fair game for abortion enthusiasts.
• Perplexed when Americans mourn so genuinely the loss of innocent life in Uvalde but “shout our abortions,” 63.5 million of them since 1973.
None of these heartbreaks compares to the anguish we’re experiencing now, as we are forced to consider the slaughter of Uvalde’s children by a madman, himself hardly more than a child.
But we can’t pretend these other heartbreaks don’t exist. And we can’t continue to marginalize those who suffer them. Not if the nation is ever to be healed.