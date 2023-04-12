There are a little more than five weeks left before the Legislature is required to adjourn the 2023 session, and the pace is starting to pick up. In the coming days and weeks, there will likely be long floor sessions as we debate budget bills for each issue area. 

Sen. Bill Lieske’s office can be reached at sen.bill.lieske@senate.mn or 651-296-5101. Follow him on Facebook at www.fb.com/SenatorLieske.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments