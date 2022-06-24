No one likes to think about death, but some day all of us will go through a Last and Final Chapter. Planning for this involves some very personal decisions with financial implications. Doing your planning now can provide peace of mind for you and may save you thousands of dollars.
The first decision is what you would like done with your body after you pass away. A traditional funeral versus cremation is a personal choice, and your loved ones need to know your opinion. Determine your preference and make it known.
Next, choose your final resting place. Consider if there is a cemetery where loved ones are already buried that you would also like to rest in. Think about if you want to rest near where you live now or if a location closer to living relatives makes more sense. Discuss it with your family. Take the time to explore the various locations in the area that you choose. Arrange a tour with each cemetery sexton to view the options available. You may see a columbarium, which is an above-ground granite structure with small niches for individual cremated remains. Alternately, a single cemetery lot can hold two cremains. Some cemeteries require a vault if your urn is buried in the ground, but others do not. Lot sizes can also vary to accommodate mixed burial combinations if you and your spouse have differing burial preferences. As you tour the cemeteries, pay attention to the monuments you see, as that is your next decision to make.
A family monument can be a lasting representation of your personality and values. The size, shape, style, and color combine into a one-of-a-kind legacy. Similar to buying a car, the details matter. You would not want anyone else to customize your car for you. So do not leave such decisions to your loved ones, especially in their time of loss. When you choose companies to work with for your End-of-Life Planning, be sure to ask about their years of experience with monuments. Make sure you are getting a high-quality stone that will stand the test of time from a company who will stand behind their work.
Planning your resting place and monument now is a financial investment in your family’s future. These costs will never be cheaper than they are today. Prices have increased roughly 10% over the last few years, and this trend will likely continue. A high-quality stone should come with a guarantee against chipping, cracking, and fading. For other damage like vandalism or lightning, monuments can usually be covered as personal property under your homeowner’s insurance policy. In short, you can capture today’s prices on something that will never devalue.
And this investment can be made and kept even if you are running out of capital. Before going on county assistance, Minnesota laws allow you to purchase a cemetery lot and a monument as part of your required spend-down of your cash and assets. And already owning a cemetery lot does not count against you. You can rest easy knowing your remains have a place to go, even if all of your money gets spent.
Do not leave these choices for your loved ones. In doing so, you will leave them a pile of stress at a much higher price tag. Instead, start exploring these decisions today. There is no other purchase that is a better or more secure investment.