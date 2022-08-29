Pain to the outside of the hip area is a common complaint for many patients.
Lateral hip pain is felt as tenderness to the outside area up the upper thigh, below the belt line. These symptoms may be worsened by lying on the affected side, walking, or other impact activities. Sometimes this pain can radiate toward the buttock, or down the outside of the leg toward the knee and may cause a limp.
Women in middle to late age are more likely to experience these symptoms. Other risk factors include obesity, smoking, low back pain, and hip arthritis.
Diagnosis typically involves obtaining a personal history, physical examination, and X-rays of the patient. Differential diagnoses of the condition include tendinopathy of the gluteus tendons or trochanteric bursitis. The collection of these diagnoses is referred to as “greater trochanteric pain syndrome” or “GTPS.”
Lateral hip pain is most frequently caused by tendinopathy, or abnormal tendon quality of the gluteus tendons. The gluteus tendons connect muscles in the buttock region from the pelvis to the thigh bone. Over time, the tendons become damaged, frayed or even torn. This leads to poor and disorganized tendon quality.
The goal of treatment is to heal the tendons. Primarily, load management, activity modification and strengthening are the mainstays of treatment. Over time, anti-inflammatories and steroid injections may not be effective because it is not an inflammatory process.
Current studies show promising evidence for platelet rich plasma injections into the tendon area. Plasma is taken from a patient’s blood sample, and a specialist can re-inject the body’s own immune cells once properly prepared.
Trochanteric bursitis is a condition in which bursa tissue, which lines a bony prominence of the thigh bone becomes inflamed. This is near the attachment site of the gluteus tendons.
Irritation from pressure, or other tissues sliding over the bursa can exacerbate the inflammation. This creates a point of exquisite tenderness to the lateral hip region that is usually improved by rest, ice, and anti-inflammatories. Additional formal treatment options for this condition include prescription strength anti-inflammatories, cortisone injections and therapy.
It has become standard that all lateral hip pain is trochanteric bursitis until proven otherwise. However, a recent study of 877 patients showed that only 8% of patients had true bursitis as the sole cause of their symptoms.
In summary, lateral hip pain could be caused by numerous things.
The primary treatment for the most common cause is activity modification, load management, and strengthening. Lifestyle modifications such as smoking cessation and weight loss are also proven benefits. It can be a slow healing process, with many patients having symptoms for six months or longer. Surgery is not a common solution but may be considered.