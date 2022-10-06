Of all the different types of joints in the human body, the knee joint is especially prone to injury and can affect patients of all ages and activity levels.
Approximately one in three Americans will experience knee pain at some point in their lives.
The knee is a complex joint made up of three bones: the thigh bone (femur), the shin bone (tibia), and the kneecap (patella). The ends of each of these bones are covered with a smooth, shiny layer of cartilage, which allows the knee joint to glide without friction when bending and straightening the knee.
There is additional soft tissue called the meniscus, which is a C-shaped cushion that sits between the cartilage surfaces of the knee joint. The meniscus helps to evenly distribute your body weight across the knee joint to ensure that the cartilage does not wear out.
Healthy meniscus tissue is very important to prevent long-term development of osteoarthritis, which is the deterioration of the healthy, smooth cartilage inside the knee. Activities that involve twisting, pivoting, kneeling or squatting can all put excessive stress on the meniscus and leave it prone to injury.
Meniscus tears come in a wide variety of sizes and shapes, and therefore symptoms can also be quite variable. Certain knee symptoms that should not be ignored include: painful clicking or catching, stiffness, swelling, difficulty fully straightening or bending the knee, or the sensation of the knee being locked in place. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, evaluation by a medical professional is recommended. It is important to be evaluated as soon as possible after an injury occurs.
Treatment options for meniscus tears depends on a number of factors. Age, activity level, occupation, and the presence of knee arthritis are all important factors to consider when deciding on the ideal treatment.
There are certain types of meniscus tears that are very important to catch early because they can lead to the rapid development of knee arthritis if not properly treated.
There are also degenerative type tears, which are very common and result from the steady “wear and tear” that can occur with repetitive stress over many years. This type of tear can often be treated successfully without surgery with simple measures including rest, application of ice/heat, medications such as Tylenol or anti-inflammatories (examples include Advil or Aleve), and possibly a knee brace for support. Occasionally, a corticosteroid (“cortisone”) injection into the knee joint may be needed to provide relief by decreasing pain, inflammation, and swelling.
Lastly, one of the most critical components of any treatment plan is a physical therapy program. This involves a series of exercises to help build and strengthen the thigh, hip and core muscles, all of which help support the knee joint.
Unfortunately, certain types of meniscus tears do require surgery and others may not improve with the simple, non-surgical treatments listed above.
The good news is that with modern techniques and equipment, surgery for meniscus tears is performed as an outpatient arthroscopic procedure. This means a fiber-optic scope, which has both a light and a small camera on the end of it, gets inserted into the knee joint. This minimally invasive technique uses small incisions only about the size of a buttonhole on a shirt rather than the large, open incisions of the past.
The advantages include drastically reducing post-operative pain as well as speeding up the recovery time after surgery. Surgery may involve either trimming the torn tissue or performing a repair. This depends not only on the type and location of the tear, but also the quality of the meniscus tissue.
In certain circumstances, the torn tissue has become so frayed or damaged that it cannot hold any of the suture needed to perform a repair. Repair is also not recommended if the knee joint is already showing advanced signs of arthritis. In these situations, the torn meniscus tissue is simply trimmed away in order to remove the irritating tissue causing pain.
However, for patients that have normal cartilage without arthritis, the goal of treatment is to repair the tear in order to preserve as much of the normal meniscus as possible. This not only eliminates the pain from the tear itself, but also ensures the long-term health of the knee joint by protecting the cartilage and decreasing the risk of osteoarthritis.