Why does my knee hurt? Chronic knee pain is a condition that many people suffer from. This article will explore arthritis of the knee joint.
Knee osteoarthritis implies “wear and tear” degeneration of the knee joint. This happens for a few reasons. Genetics, increased age, increased weight, high impact activity and previous injuries are risk factors for developing arthritis.
The joint surface in the knee is normally covered in cartilage, with the space maintained by two menisci in between the thigh and shin bones. As the joint wears, these tissues degenerate away, leading to increased friction and inflammation. The joint fluid loses some of its healing factors and tends to increase in quantity.
As arthritis progresses, symptoms typically do as well. This begins with dull, aching knee pain and swelling. Function-limiting pain such as decreased walking distance, stiffness, swelling and mechanical symptoms are all possible. Mechanical symptoms imply some degree of catching, clicking or locking of the knee.
Diagnosis of knee arthritis includes a patient history, physical exam, and X-rays. These images may show bone spurs, narrowed joint space or other indicators of degenerative changes. Typically, arthritic knees appear swollen. Patients may develop a bowleg or knock-knee deformity. Eventually patients may lose the ability to fully bend or straighten the knee due to increased bone-on-bone contact.
Treatment involves a spectrum of care intended to maintain quality of life and function in the least invasive way possible. The treatment options tend to get more invasive over time, with the only definitive cure being a knee replacement.
Prior to knee replacement, weight loss for certain patients can be especially useful. Every pound of body weight equals four pounds on the knee.
Oral anti-inflammatory medication and a strengthening program are first line treatments. Sometimes, a knee brace can be useful. Injectable cortisone, or steroid, is proven to help diminish and prevent inflammation. Alternative injections include viscosupplementation (rooster comb) to help augment the joint fluid. Other choices include stem-cells or platelet rich plasma injections (PRP), which can be taken from a patients’ own blood sample.
Once non-operative treatment fails to provide adequate relief from symptoms, surgery may be appropriate for patients with knee arthritis.
One form of surgery involves a knee scope procedure. This involves a clean-up job of the knee with a camera and shaver. This form of surgery is for patients with mechanical symptoms and milder arthritis. The goal is to halt the catching, clicking, and locking pain, while avoiding a knee replacement. In general, the more tissue taken from the knee during surgery leads to faster progression of bone-on-bone arthritis.
While partial knee replacements and other reconstructive procedures can be performed, most patients with severe knee arthritis who undergo surgery have a total knee replacement. During the procedure, the surgical team will cut away the joint and replace it with metal and plastic, providing a new functioning knee joint.
In general, there are great outcomes after a knee replacement because patients exhaust all options and are deemed safe for surgery. Patients begin walking the same day as surgery. The early rehabilitation phase after a knee replacement takes six weeks, followed by approximately six months until complete healing after a knee replacement.