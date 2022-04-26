Arbor Day is quickly approaching. I look forward to this day every year because I enjoy an excuse to plant trees.
I tend to make up extra excuses to plant trees. My husband and I also plant a tree every year on our wedding anniversary.
I am sure we all recognize the benefits of having trees around, but I want to encourage you to think about the history of Arbor Day as well as the future of your landscape and what trees will work well on your property.
Did you know that in North America, Arbor Day was first established in Nebraska? Pioneers who moved into the Nebraska territory noticed the lack of trees. They recognized that they didn’t have the trees they needed for fuel and building materials or as windbreaks to keep soil in place.
A newspaper editor and tree enthusiast proposed a tree planting holiday to the State Board of Agriculture in 1872. That very first Arbor Day, over 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska.
The idea spread across the United States, and today Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states. The most common date for observance is the last Friday in April, National Arbor Day. However, some states differ depending on their best weather for planting trees.
In Minnesota, we celebrate Arbor Day on the last Friday of April. The Rice County Master Gardeners can help you celebrate. They will have their annual Arbor Day tree giveaway from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday under the carport on the Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault.
The Master Gardener volunteers strive to provide tree varieties that will do well in our area. This year, the following varieties of bare-rootstock seedlings will be available to choose from: sugar maple, red splendor crabapple, black chokecherry and common ninebark.
Consider planting these varieties of trees and shrubs this year, and if you’re planning any additional plantings, I encourage you to find out which trees are well-suited to our region, your soil type, and your property’s other characteristics. Knowing the various traits of where you want to plant trees will help you choose the right trees.
I also recommend that you consider diverse plantings; Emerald Ash Borer is reminding us of the downfalls of planting large amounts of one species of tree on our landscapes.
Our Extension website has some excellent resources for helping you make these tree-related decisions. Please check out https://extension.umn.edu/tree-selection-and-care/recommended-trees-minnesota and https://extension.umn.edu/trees-and-shrubs/trees-and-shrubs-minnesota-landscapes for more information.
I am also available to talk through various considerations and can help you determine which trees might be a good fit for you. Your county Master Gardener volunteers and county Soil and Water Conservation Districts are also excellent resources for recommendations.
Consider kicking off your spring by planting a tree (or multiple trees) on Arbor Day this year. Remember to pick tree varieties that will thrive in the given conditions, and remember to thank Nebraska for establishing the very first tree-planting holiday.