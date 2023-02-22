Each month of the year is designated to recognize or celebrate something. The month of February is National Heart Month.
Sometimes we take our heart for granted because most of the time it just keeps its regular tick-tock, tick-tock.
Many of us watched on live TV this past fall when Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin had his heart stop on the playing field. We surrounded him with prayer as he managed to survive, and we hope he will have a full recovery. We are reminded how quickly our heart can take a turn.
I had a racing heart four years ago that required me to have a heart ablation on Valentine’s Day 2019.
I was reminded again about my heart last summer when my heart rate slowed to the low 40s and started pausing for several seconds in Lanesboro after a long walk. The doctors at Mayo Clinic determined I needed a pacemaker. I was in the right place at the right time.
I am sure people with pacemakers get past any worry they have and learn to trust that their pacemaker will not fail them. I have been told the battery will last 14 years. I wish the other batteries we use around our homes had the same lifespan.
There is another meaning to heart. I have always reminded aspiring principals that it is critical we lead with our heart.
This is true for all leaders in all fields and careers. This is also true in our personal family lives. Decisions should be made in the best interest of children and people but, when in doubt, follow your heart.
In my former life, during a job interview when I was asked my biggest weakness, I would always say I have a big heart so I can get hurt, but I will never give up listening to it.
It is critical for all leaders to demonstrate their heart, their compassion and to stay positive. Listen to others, be fair and be kind. Where possible, try to walk in the others person shoes and listen to stories of other people. You never know the pathway they have been walking until you take the time to listen to them.
I encourage each of you to pay attention to your health. Get regular checkups, carry through on lab tests, monitor your blood pressure, exercise, decrease what causes stress and maintain a healthy diet.
Sometimes in life we take things for granted. Never take your heart and your health for granted. We are each given one heart and we need to take care of it along with the rest of our body.
I wish each of you a healthy heart and an end to this long winter of 2022-23. We continue to gain about three minutes of valuable daylight in February. Use the longer days ahead to practice healthy habits to help your heart. Your positive thoughts, decisions and actions will keep your heart happy and beating to promote a longer life.