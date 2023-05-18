Jefferson Elementary has been a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports School since the 2012-2013 school year.
According to pbis.org: “Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is an evidence-based, tiered framework for supporting students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional and mental health. PBIS improves social-emotional competence, academic success, and school climate. It also improves teacher health and well-being. It is a way to create positive, predictable, equitable, and safe learning environments where everyone thrives.”
At Jefferson Elementary, our PBIS Team promotes that all students and staff SOAR with Falcon Pride.
SOAR is the term we use to help us describe our four behavior expectations. S = Show Respect, O = Work Hard, A = Act Safe, and R = Be Responsible.
Staff use these four terms to teach behavior expectations to students, redirect students who are not meeting expectations and positively acknowledge students who are meeting expectations.
Staff give SOAR tickets to students when we catch them showing Falcon Pride. A portion is cut off and taken home to share with family and the other portion is used at school as currency towards either a class or individual reward.
We recently had Mrs. Fox, FMS principal, and Mr. Armbruster, FMS dean of students, visit Jefferson to interview staff and students about our PBIS practices. All of the students they interviewed had received a SOAR ticket in the last two weeks.
A core component of PBIS is using data to inform decisions. Both quantitative and qualitative data is collected from students, staff and families to find areas of strength to celebrate and areas of growth for improvement.
A couple pieces of data that should be celebrated this school year includes:
• The Jefferson PBIS Team self-assessment data, which measures how well we are implementing the 15 core best practices of PBIS, improved from 67% in the fall to 77% in the spring.
• From December 2022 until May 2023, our teachers sent 1,000 positive notes home to families.
One piece of data that should be noted for improvement:
• 24.9% of all behavior referrals this school year have taken place at recess, and students spend approximately 4% of their entire school day at recess.
From 2012-2014, a team of staff from Jefferson attended nine trainings as a part of MN PBIS Cohort 12. In March of this spring, Jefferson learned that they have been accepted into MN PBIS Cohort 19. Starting this coming August, a team of Jefferson staff will go through two more years of training to refine their current practices and add new practices to improve outcomes for students and staff.
Jefferson is currently looking for a family member to join their PBIS Team. If you are a family member of a Jefferson student and are interested in being on our PBIS Team, please reach out to Scott Morrissey, Jefferson dean of students and PBIS coach, at 507-333-6500 or smorrissey@faribault.k12.mn.us.