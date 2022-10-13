October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to remind our community about the importance of breast cancer screenings, highlight the work being done to find a cure and uplift our family members, friends and loved ones treating this disease. Don’t gloss over this, if you have not been screened for breast cancer, do it now.


Dr. Shefali N. Shah is an oncologist in Faribault and is affiliated with Allina Health Cancer Institute.

