October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to remind our community about the importance of breast cancer screenings, highlight the work being done to find a cure and uplift our family members, friends and loved ones treating this disease. Don’t gloss over this, if you have not been screened for breast cancer, do it now.
The majority of breast cancer patients are women, but men can also be diagnosed with the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. The American Cancer Society says the average woman in the United States has a 13% chance of developing breast cancer at some time in her life. We’ve spent decades encouraging women to get life-saving mammograms, but the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically decreased regularly scheduled screenings, possibly delaying detection and treatment. The rate of cancer diagnosis plummeted during 2020 and 2021. But that doesn’t mean we can’t resume our healthy, preventative practices.
Mammograms, which are extremely helpful when it comes to early detection, provide X-ray pictures of the breast. The 2-D mammogram takes two dimensional images of the breast while the 3-D version takes several images to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast. Most insurance plans cover preventative mammograms. Women who are 40 or older should consider having a mammogram every year. Women under 40 should have a risk assessment for breast cancer with their health care provider to determine their mammogram needs.
Deaths due to breast cancer have been decreasing since the 1970s. This is due to improved breast cancer screening and improvement in our therapies. Research shows the earlier we find cancer, the better the chance of treatment and survival. All the information meant to help them begin treatment can be a lot to handle and process.
Chemotherapy, radiation, medication and surgery can be critical tools in treating breast cancer. My colleagues and I at Allina Health Cancer Institute also recognize how overwhelming all the information a patient needs prior to, during and after treatment can be. With the help of Nurse Navigators, we work to make sure our patients have the help they need to navigate insurance, schedule and remember appointments and easily access the medications they need. We also work to connect them with community resources if their transportation, food or housing needs are affecting their cancer diagnosis and treatment. We don’t just want to treat our patients’ illness; we want to care for their whole person and help ease the emotional and financial burden that we know a cancer diagnosis can create.
We all must do our part to improve outcomes in breast cancer. If you need more motivation to encourage yourself or the people you love schedule a mammogram, here are three resources you may find helpful:
