Osteoporosis is the most common chronic metabolic bone disease, and it’s characterized by increased bone fragility.

Jason Hoisington, DC is a chiropractor in Faribault and member of Chiro-Trust. For more articles like this and on other relevant health topics visit his blog at www.DrJasonHoisingtonBlog.com. He can be reached at 507-332-8623.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments