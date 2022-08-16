Buckthorn is one of Minnesota’s most damaging invasive plants. Landowners should be concerned if buckthorn is in their woodlands because it is an aggressive invasive plant that outcompetes native vegetation and degrades wildlife habitat. Buckthorn also serves as the overwintering host plant for soybean aphids and crown rust fungus.

Early identification and control of newly established plants is the easiest and most cost-effective way of controlling buckthorn. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)


For more information contact Claire LaCanne, local Ag Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties, at 507-330-0447 or lacanne@umn.edu.

