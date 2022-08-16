Buckthorn is one of Minnesota’s most damaging invasive plants. Landowners should be concerned if buckthorn is in their woodlands because it is an aggressive invasive plant that outcompetes native vegetation and degrades wildlife habitat. Buckthorn also serves as the overwintering host plant for soybean aphids and crown rust fungus.
Landowners have had success in controlling buckthorn, but only after choosing the appropriate management techniques along with consistent follow-up treatments.
Buckthorn is a shrub or small tree, and the key identifiable feature is the buck hoof print that can be seen at the end of the twig. This is formed by two terminal buds and a thorn going down the middle.
A number of methods are available for managing buckthorn.
Small seedlings and trees can be pulled by hand or with tools like a weed wrench. In areas where buckthorn has formed a thick understory, mowing may be one option to reduce vegetation and evaluate re-growth. After mowing, new growth will occur, so monitor and re-treat as needed. Combining mowing with chemical treatments can also be effective.
Large-diameter buckthorn stems can be cut at the stump with a chainsaw, brush cutter or other hand tool. After cutting, cover the stump with a tin can or black plastic to prevent future sprouting, or follow a cut stump treatment with brush herbicide.
Herbicides containing glyphosate or triclopyr are recommended for buckthorn control. Apply the herbicide on the stump with a paintbrush, dauber, or low volume sprayer by covering an inch in from the edge of the outer bark. The center of the stump does not need to be treated. Triclopyr has a water- or oil-based formulation; the oil-based formulation works well for cut stump treatments.
Herbicide can also be applied directly to the bark using a basal bark treatment. This treatment works well for trees up to 5 inches in diameter. From the ground level up to 18 inches above the ground, wet the area with a low-volume sprayer. Foliar applications are also effective for smaller buckthorn plants. The water-based formulation of triclopyr works well for foliar applications.
Follow label directions when using herbicides, wear recommended protective equipment, and avoid contact with non-target plants.
Grazing goats and other livestock has become more popular in recent years for controlling buckthorn. Goats will graze buckthorn and other vegetation, which can help control the invasive plant. Research is still ongoing to investigate the long-term effects of grazing.
Buckthorn control treatments can occur at any point in the year, but late summer and throughout the fall is the best time to cut and chemically treat buckthorn stumps. Foliar applications of herbicide on buckthorn are well suited in October after native foliage has gone dormant. When using chemical treatments in the fall or winter, follow herbicide label instructions for the appropriate temperatures in which to apply chemicals.
Buckthorn seeds can persist in the soil for up to five years, so monitor the affected area after treatment and conduct follow-up treatments as needed.
For more information contact Claire LaCanne, local Ag Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties, at 507-330-0447 or lacanne@umn.edu.
