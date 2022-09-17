Almost everyone has the occasional sleepless night, perhaps due to stress, heartburn or drinking too much caffeine or alcohol. Insomnia, however, is a lack of sleep that occurs on a regular or frequent basis, often for no apparent reason.
About one out of three people have insomnia sometime in their life. Sleeplessness may be temporary or chronic. No matter what your age, insomnia usually is treatable. The key often lies in changes to your routine during the day and when you go to bed.
Try these steps:
• Keep your bedtime and wake time on a constant schedule.
• Limit your time in bed. Too much time in bed can promote shallow, unrestful sleep.
• Avoid trying to sleep. The harder you try, the more awake you’ll become.
• Hide the bedroom clocks. Set your alarm so that you know when to get up, but then hide all clocks in your bedroom. The less you know what time it is at night, the better you’ll sleep.
• Exercise and stay active.
• Avoid or limit caffeine, alcohol and nicotine.
• If you take medications regularly, check with your health care provider to see if they may be contributing to your insomnia. Also check the labels of over-the-counter products to see if they contain caffeine or other stimulants.
• Don’t put up with pain. If a painful condition bothers you, talk with your health care provider.
• Find ways to relax.
• Avoid or limit naps.
• Minimize sleep interruptions by closing your bedroom door or creating a subtle background noise, such as running a fan, to help drown out other noises.
If insomnia has been severely interfering with your daytime functioning for a month or longer, see your health care provider to determine what might be the cause of your sleep problem and how it might be treated.
Travis Roethler is a family medicine physician assistant at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Faribault.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.