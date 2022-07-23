When the kids play Jenga, I leave the room. It’s hard on my stomach lining to wait for the removal of the block that sends the tower crashing.
Perhaps President Joe Biden feels the same way as he awaits every new batch of polling results and the latest inflation statistics.
The July 20 NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll won’t soothe frayed nerves at the White House. Since June, the president tumbled another 4% in overall job approval, a plunge attributed by NPR senior political editor Domenico Montanaro to “a 9-point decline within his own party.” Brutal.
But the poll delivers another blow to Biden’s midsection: He’s approved by only 40% of non-white voters, a startling erosion from near-70% support in 2020.
I’m no political scientist. But I’ll go out on a limb and assert that inflation has a lot to do with the president’s unpopularity.
DaQuawn Bruce agrees. Director of development of the nonprofit College to Congress, Bruce argues that the June 2022 report of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York confirms that “Bidenomics is breaking the economic back of Black America.”
Citing the New York Fed’s statistics showing that “Black and Hispanic Americans are seeing higher rates of inflation than the national average” of 9.1%, Bruce delivers a hard right to the administration’s jaw: “We know what life was like before President Biden took office, and we know how bad things have gotten—and how fast they got there—since.”
My perspective is that of a Caucasian retiree raising sheep and chickens on 10 acres of Rice County farmland. “Bidenomics” is doing terrible things to my slice of the demographic pie, too.
In fact, like Black and Hispanic Americans, I experience inflation far above the official government figure. That number may be the highest in 40 years, but it doesn’t come close to reflecting the actual increases small-scale farmers like me experience.
Since July of 2021, corn for the sheep is up 23% and hay is up 13%. Baby chicks are up a third, on average. Their feed increased 16%. Propane rose 63%. A used F-150, up 21% (February to February).
You have your own inflation story — probably a sad one. Ben Casselman and Ella Koeze of The New York Times got it right back in May, explaining that “Inflation varies depending on your spending habits.”
You may not be flattened by price hikes for laying crumble or alfalfa — at least not until you buy eggs or lamb chops. But you take it on the chin for a flight to see relatives. That’ll cost you 34% more than a year ago, according to last weekend’s Wall Street Journal.
If your commuter vehicle isn’t electric, you’ll pay $4.65 for a gallon of gas — up from $2.99 a year ago. President Biden reminds you to be grateful that it’s no longer $5.
To be fair, the president doesn’t deserve 100% of the blame for the inflation that has us on the ropes. He had the assistance of nearly every Democrat in Congress. Remember in November.