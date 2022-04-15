Do not rely on tanning salons to let you know about the risks of using their services. After all, they are in business to make money.
In the United States, indoor tanning is a nearly $5 billion per year industry. About 28 million people tan indoors annually; over 2 million are teens.
Numerous scientific studies from around the world are deflating the theory that indoor tanning is less damaging than outdoor tanning. Sunlamps and tanning beds promise consumers a year-round tan, but the ultraviolet radiation from these devices poses serious health risks. Tanning beds can emit up to two times as much skin damaging radiation as sunlight.
There are two types of UV radiation that penetrate the skin: UV-B and UV-A rays. UV-B rays penetrate the top layers of skin and are most responsible for sunburns. UV-A rays penetrate to the deeper layers of the skin and are often associated with allergic reactions.
Indoor tanning exposes users to both UV-A and UV-B rays, which damage the skin and can lead to cancer.
A study from University of Minnesota showed that people who tan indoors have a 74% higher risk of melanoma skin cancer than those who never tan.
Even worse, people who begin indoor tanning younger than age 35 have an 87% higher risk. So, the earlier you start, the worse the odds.
Not only do tanning beds cause melanoma, but they also lead to more than 170,000 cases of basal and squamous cell skin cancer each year in the United States.
The United States Department of Health and Human Services and the World Health Organization have concluded that tanning devices are more dangerous than previously thought. Thus, they now classify indoor tanning as a Class 1 carcinogen, along with tobacco and asbestos.
The American Academy of Dermatology opposes indoor tanning and supports a ban on the production and sale of indoor tanning equipment for non-medical purposes. It has also established that no person or facility should advertise the use of any UVA or UVB tanning device using wording such as “safe,” “no harmful rays,” or similar wording or concepts.
Laws are changing to protect consumers. But some states are closer than others to passing tanning bed laws. Only 36 states restrict indoor tanning use by minors. In contrast, Brazil has a total ban on the use of tanning beds.
Indoor tanning supporters claim that tanning indoors is important for the production of vitamin D. While we know that vitamin D is important for health and it is true that Midwesterners are more likely to have lower Vitamin D levels, you can certainly obtain additional vitamin D through balanced diet and vitamin D supplementation as needed.
Prom season is here for our community youth, and with that often comes the use of indoor tanning in preparation. The evidence is clear: the risks of indoor tanning far outweigh the benefits. Make sure the young people in your life know the risks.