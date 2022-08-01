...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
On Aug. 9 there will be a primary election to narrow the county commissioner candidates down to two people for the general election. I would like to say a few words in support of Gerry Hoisington for that position.
I have known Gerry for over 35 years and he has always impressed me with his faith in God, integrity and trustworthiness, as well as his vast knowledge in many areas, especially as related to construction.
I believe Gerry's qualities will make him an outstanding county commissioner who will take into account not only the perspective and desires of the various department heads but also, and maybe more importantly, listen to the opinions, concern, and insights of the people who elect him. I know that Gerry will not jump headlong into a decision without careful consideration of all the pertinent facts.
I believe Gerry will approach all county business the way he approached his decision to run for office: with prayer and careful consideration.
Kathryn Keller
Faribault
This letter is considered a paid political endorsement.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.