The month of February, though only 28 days long, is full of celebratory days such as Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, Black History Month, National Pizza and Margarita Day, and most importantly it’s my birthday month! Yes, even at may age I still celebrate, as I like to put it, the anniversary of my 29th birthday.

Jayne Spooner is a University of Minnesota Master Gardener in Rice County. She lives in Faribault and loves sharing her garden-related thoughts.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments