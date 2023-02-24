The month of February, though only 28 days long, is full of celebratory days such as Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, Black History Month, National Pizza and Margarita Day, and most importantly it’s my birthday month! Yes, even at may age I still celebrate, as I like to put it, the anniversary of my 29th birthday.
A few years ago instead of a gift my husband told me to plan out a day to go wherever I want —.a ‘gift’ of an adventure.
This year since that nasty groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter, I decided I needed a greenhouse adventure. No, I couldn’t buy plants unless I wanted a house plant, but I did get to browse through racks and racks of seeds along with lots of other garden goodies. And a few of those packs of seeds I did buy.
While looking through those racks I realized that by now the University of Minnesota surely must have posted its 2022 Seed Trial results from last summer’s trials. In between stops I logged onto the Google machine and ta-da the list was there.
The 2022 Seed Trials tested six vegetable and two flower seeds. In each category six different varieties of that seed were planted and monitored throughout the growing season. Results were tabulated at the University of Minnesota and here are the winners:
• Wawa tsai napa/Chinese cabbage: A more compact cabbage reaching only 9 inches tall with a dense head with sweet tender crunch. A great choice for single servings, smaller garden spaces and excellent as an ingredient for kimchi.
• Brandymaster red tomato: Part of the brandywine ‘marriage’ tomato family. This flavor-packed tomato is delivered in medium to large tomatoes and can weigh up to 1 pound. Firm and juicy flesh and rich tomato taste make this one a winner for your garden.
• Tasty green burpless cucumber: For those who love cucumbers but hate the aftermath of eating a regular cucumber. Very popular for home gardeners as they produce heavy yields all season long. Crispy and juicy and easy to digest.
• KN-bravo daikon radish: Most daikon radishes are white in color but this one adds a little color to your plate especially if you like purple. This is great in salads or just combine it with your wawa tsai cabbage for a tasty kimchi.
• Nigral large purple eggplant: This large, deep-aubergine-colored fruit will set fruit in a variety of conditions. Think eggplant parmigiana for dinner.
• Clemson spinless okra: If you are a gumbo lover then growing okra is a must for your garden. High yields that are full of flavor. This is also great in stir fry, soups and stews.
• Gremlin double mix China asters mix: Large upright-growing annual great for cutting gardens and containers. It comes in a wide range of colors and is a magnet for bees and butterflies.
• Firecracker dwarf sunflower: This semi dwarf variety grows about 24 inches tall, so not only is it great in flower beds but containers as well.
So while we shovel away the many inches of snow we received the last few days do a little research and start your garden planning.
And as for that darn groundhog – remember – he’s a rodent, not a meteorologist.
Jayne Spooner is a University of Minnesota Master Gardener in Rice County. She lives in Faribault and loves sharing her garden-related thoughts.